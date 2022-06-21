House of the Dragon makeup effects artist teases upcoming season is ‘incredible’

Matt Smith stars as Prince Daemon Targaryen in Season 1 of House of the Dragon. Pic credit: HBO

With the first season of HBO’s Game of Thrones spinoff series, House of the Dragon, set to drop in August, viewers are already speculating on what it will be like.

Considering many fans were burned by the final season of Game of Thrones, it is easy to understand there is some hesitation regarding getting excited about the new installment.

However, a makeup effects artist involved with the new production has recently revealed that Season 1 is “incredible,” giving hope to many fans that they will not be burned again by HBO.

Season 1 is set 200 years before Game of Thrones

It is already known that Season 1 of House of the Dragon will be set some 200 years before the events unfolding in Game of Thrones. Actor Matt Smith, who will portray Prince Daemon Targaryen, has previously shared that Season 1 will be “really different” from the original series because of this.

The series will delve into storylines involving House Targaryen, so there will likely be plenty of dragons on offer when the series drops. It also means that the storyline will differ dramatically from the original epic fantasy series.

And this is something one of the show’s makeup effects artists, Barrie Gower, touched upon when he spoke to Digital Spy.

While unable to reveal any spoilers for the TV show, Gower did admit that “the one thing we can say is that, going into it, it’s obviously a completely different story to Game of Thrones – it’s however many years before.”

Olivia Cooke stars as Alicent Hightower in Season 1 of House of the Dragon. Pic credit: HBO

Barrie Gower reveals House of the Dragon is ‘incredible’

The makeup effects artist also spoke of the “incredible” scripts for Season 1 of House of the Dragon.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

“The scripts are incredible,” Gower gushed, who was also the makeup artist behind Vecna in Stranger Things and the Night King in Game of Thrones.

“They’re really incredible. And it’s going to be very exciting to see how that’s received. But it’s really well-written, and there are some fantastic stories in there. That’s all I can say, really, about that.”

This has given viewers some added hope that the new series will not suffer like the final season of Game of Thrones did. Although, it is early days yet, and there is plenty of room to devolve as new seasons drop.

Already, it has been rumored that writing has started on Season 2 of House of the Dragon, so here’s hoping the writers continue in the same vein as revealed by Gower.

The series creator, author George R. R. Martin, has also assured fans that Season 1 is fantastic, having already seen nine of the ten episodes.

Season 1 of House of the Dragon will premiere on August 21 on HBO Max.