House of the Dragon introduces the next generation of Targaryens

Shani Smethhurst as Baela Targaryen and Eva Ossei-Gerning as Rhaena Targaryen, as seen in Episode 6 of House of the Dragon Season 1. Pic credit: HBO/Ollie Upton

As was expected, Episode 6 of House of the Dragon introduced a massive time jump of ten years.

This also meant that some of the younger characters were aged up.

Princess Rhaenyra and her husband, Laenor Velaryon, had actor changes, with Emma D’Arcy and John MacMillian replacing Milly Alcock and Theo Nate, respectively.

Alicent Hightower was also aged up, and Olivia Cooke stepped in for Emily Carey because of this.

In addition to this, the children of Alicent were also recast, with Ty Tennent portraying Aegon Targaryen and Evie Allen playing Helaena, who was only a baby in Episode 5 of House of the Dragon.

Added into the mix were several new children. So, let’s have a look at who all these kids are.

Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole and Ty Tennent as Aegon Targaryen, as seen in Episode 6 of House of the Dragon Season 1. Pic credit: HBO/Gary Moyes

Alicent Hightower’s children

Currently, in House of the Dragon, Queen Alicent has three children.

Aegon Targaryen is her eldest child. If her husband, King Viserys (Paddy Considine), hadn’t doubled down on his first-born daughter becoming queen in his stead, Aegon would be the heir to the Iron Throne.

In Episode 6, viewers saw how terrified Alicent is that Rhaenyra will kill her children to ensure she will lead after Viserys. However, this is something instilled by her father, Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), rather than Rhaenyra actually threatening it.

Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower and Evie Allen as Helaena Targaryen, as seen in Episode 6 of House of the Dragon Season 6. Pic credit: HBO/Ollie Upton

Her next child is Helaena Targaryen. In Episode 5, Leaena was only a baby, but now she is much older.

Rhaenyra offered to marry her eldest son to Helaena in Episode 6 as a way to mend the rift between her and Alicent, but the queen would have none of that.

Finally, Aemond Targaryen is the youngest of Alicent’s brood. As pointed out by Gizmodo, he is sullen and picked on my Rhaenyra’s children.

Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole and Leo Ashton as Aemond Targaryen, as seen in Episode 6 of House of the Dragon Season 1. Pic credit: HBO/Gary Moyes

Also, he doesn’t have a dragon yet and was teased about it in Episode 6, with the other children presenting him with “Pink Dread,” who was merely a pig dressed up with wings.

All of Alicent’s children have the white hair of the Targaryen’s, indicating their pure lineage.

However, Rhaenyra’s children do not have this distinctive feature, and there’s a reason for that.

Harvey Sadler as Lucerys Targaryen, and Leo Hart as his older brother, Jacerys, as seen in Episode 6 of House of the dragon Season 1. Pic credit: HBO/Gary Moyes

Rhaenyra Targaryen’s children

In last week’s episode of House of the Dragon, Rhaenyra was wed to Laenor, and a deal was struck between the pair. Laenor is gay, and Rhaenyra was happy for him to continue seeing paramours on the side if she could do the same.

Fast-forward ten years, and both parties have upheld this bargain. But while this is of no consequence to Laenor, for Rhaenyra, people are starting to talk about her brown-haired boys.

Ser Harwin Strong (Ryan Corr) is actually the father of all these boys, and the new episode opens with Rhaenyra giving birth to her third son, which Laenor quickly names Joffrey, after the lover he lost in Episode 5.

First in line is Jacaerys Velaryon (Leo Hart), who will be renamed Jacaerys Targaryen when he becomes the king after Rhaenyra, as per the wedding agreement made between her father, Viserys, and Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint), who is Laenor’s father.

Following Jacaerys is Lucerys Velaryon (Harvey Sadler), who will retain the Velaryon name.

Finally, the newest addition to Rhaenyra’s brood is Joffrey.

Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen and Nanna Blondell as Laena Targaryen, as seen in Episode 6 of House of the Dragon Season 1. Pic credit: HBO/Ollie Upton

Daemon Targaryen’s children

In addition to the two main players in House of the Dragon, Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) has also fathered two daughters with Lady Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell).

The twin girls are named Baela (Shani Smethurst) and Rhaena (Eva Ossei-Gerning).

Laena was also expecting another child in Episode 6, but due to complications during childbirth, both mother and child died.

All of these children will grow up over the course of House of the Dragon, and it is already known that Tom Glynn-Carney will replace Ty Tennant as Aegon at some point.

How they all interact with each other and influence the game of thrones remains to be seen, and viewers will have to continue watching House of the Dragon in order to find out more.

House of the Dragon airs every Sunday night at 9/8c on HBO Max.