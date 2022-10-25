House of the Dragon: Here’s what to expect in Season 2 after that tragic death, according to the book

Elliot Grihault stars as Lucerys Velaryon in Episode 10 of House of the Dragon Season 1. Pic credit: HBO/Ollie Upton

The Season 1 finale of House of the Dragon ended with a tragic death so now viewers are eager to find out what happens next.

After a season-long proclamation from King Viserys (Paddy Considine) that his daughter, Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy), would rule after his death, things got muddled thanks to a befuddled conversation with his wife, Alicent (Olivia Cooke).

Because of this, Alicent placed her son, Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney), on the Iron Throne, usurping Rhaenyra in the process.

Episode 9 dealt with how Alicent and her father and Hand of the King, Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), publically placed Aegon on the throne.

Then, Episode 10 showed how Rhaenyra reacted to the news, as well as her plans for what to do next.

In the process of all this, her son, Lucerys (Elliot Grihault) was killed by Aemond Targaryen’s (Ewan Mitchell) dragon, Vhagar.

Expect more death in House of the Dragon Season 2

Because of Lucerys’ untimely demise, the Season 1 finale of House of the Dragon closed with Rhaenyra looking down the camera lens, murderous intent plastered across her face.

And, according to the series co-creator, Ryan Condal, viewers can certainly expect more death in Season 2.

“Season 1 was setting the table for a very bloody feast to come,” Condal told Entertainment Weekly.

Known in the book, Fire and Blood, as the Dance of the Dragons, the upcoming civil unrest between the Targaryens as they fight for the Iron Throne will be particularly bloody and there will be plenty of familiar faces lost as a result of this.

Here’s what happens in the book

According to Fire and Blood by George R. R. Martin, Lucerys’ death will be the catalyst to a terrible time in the Targaryen history books.

When Aemond returns to King’s Landing with the news, he is referred to after that as Aemond the Kinslayer. His mother is greatly displeased at the death and Aemond’s grandfather, Otto, declares, “You only lost one eye, how could you be so blind?”

Meanwhile, back at Dragonstone, Rhaenyra collapses when told of the terrible news.

Lucerys’ younger brother, Joffrey, swears an oath of vengeance not only against Aemond but also against Lord Borros Baratheon, who Lucerys had been visiting before his untimely death.

Finally, Rhaenyra’s husband, Daemon (Matt Smith), enacts actual revenge against Aemond by sending two assassins named Blood and Cheese to kill six-year-old Prince Jaehaerys, who is King Aegon’s firstborn son.

Did Lucerys really die?

Fire and Blood shares several accounts of what happened during the fateful meeting between Aemond and Lucerys on Dragonback, although none were from anyone who was actually there.

It is claimed by some that Vhagar snatched Lucerys off his dragon, Arrax, and ate him whole, while other stories say that Arrax fell into Shipbreaker Bay.

Yet another story sees Aemond locating the body of Lucerys and taking his eyes to present as a gift to Lady Maris.

Finally, there is also talk that Lucerys’ body was never found, leading to speculation that he somehow survived the fall and then lived out his life as a fisherman who had no idea of his true identity.

As to how HBO will deal with all of these versions of events remains to be seen and viewers will just have to wait until Season 2 drops in order to find out more.

As yet, no release date has been set by HBO for Season 2 of House of the Dragon.