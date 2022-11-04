House of the Dragon: Henry Cavill reveals he is not appearing in Season 2

Rumors have been flying that Henry Cavill has signed up for Season 2 of House of the Dragon. Pic credit: @henrycavill/Instagram

With his flowing white hair and dressed in tight-fitting armor, Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia is a formidable sight.

He also bears a striking resemblance to a family in another popular fandom.

Since House of the Dragon dropped its first season on HBO, viewers have been vocal about how Henry Cavill would make an excellent Targaryen.

In fact, there were even unsubstantiated rumors that he had secretly signed up for Season 2 of the epic fantasy series.

Of course, with his current role in The Witcher, it was assumed that he wouldn’t have time to sign up for House of the Dragon.

And then he quit The Witcher and speculation was rife once more.

Henry Cavill and Elizabeth Olsen rumors link them to House of the Dragon

The unsubstantiated news involving Henry Cavill, set to star in Season 2 of House of the Dragon, has been going on for some time now. Along with him, it is also usually suggested that Elizabeth Olsen is also joining the cast.

This rumor is believed to have originated from a tweet by Geek Vibes Nation back in September.

“Henry Cavill and Elizabeth Olsen are being eyed for roles in season 2 of #HouseOfTheDragon,” the caption read.

(@RPK_NEWS1) pic.twitter.com/8sONiv9bSD — Geek Vibes Nation (@GeekVibesNation) September 4, 2022

And, even though this was not a verified statement, news spread like wildfire and many took it as fact.

It was believed that Cavill would portray Aegon The Conqueror and that Olsen would play Melisandre. Of course, both characters are not expected to appear in House of the Dragon as Aegon the Conqueror is already dead and Melisandre does not make an appearance in the book on which the TV show is based.

As pointed out by Fansided, the rumor even went so far as to have someone create fan art inspired by having Cavill and Olsen appear in Season 2.

Already, Olsen has confirmed via Variety that she will not be appearing in House of the Dragon. Although, it was news to her when she was asked about the rumor.

She also thought it was strange that both she and Henry had been placed together in the unsubstantiated news.

Henry Cavill will not be appearing in House of the Dragon

Now, Henry has gone on record to dispel the rumors regarding his role in Season 2 of House of the Dragon.

Speaking recently to Josh Horowitz of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Cavill issued the following statement.

“To be fair, when I was watching House of the Dragon, I was like, ‘I feel like a lot of these guys could make really good Witchers…’ I think it would be cool to be in Westeros, I really do. I don’t think there’s a place for me in there, though.”

So, there you have it, the rumors have been officially quashed by both stars now.

HBO has not yet set a release date for Season 2 of House of the Dragon.