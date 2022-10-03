House of the Dragon: Get ready for another time jump in Episode 8

Tom Glynn-Carney as Aegon and Ewan Mitchell as Aemond Targaryen, as seen in Episode 8 of House of the Dragon Season 1. Pic credit: HBO

Ever since House of the Dragon premiered on HBO, time jumps have been expected. And now, in Episode 8, another one will be occurring.

When HBO originally announced its cast lineup for their Game of Thrones spinoff series, viewers found out that two actors would be playing Princess Rhaenyra and Alicent Hightower.

The reason behind this was the setup required to tell their story would see them originally in their teens and, then again, in their thirties.

Along with this, there have also been various other characters who were then required to be aged up. Most notably, Laena and Laenor Velaryon, who appear in both timelines.

Finally, the children of Rhaenyra and Alicent also had to be aged up every time their parents did.

Now, these kids look set to be aged up once more when House of the Dragon returns on Sunday night.

Elliot Grihault stars as Lucerys Targaryen in Episode 8 of House of the Dragon Season 1. Pic credit: HBO

New actors for Targaryen children

While Rhaenyra and Alicent won’t be getting any more glow-ups, their children certainly will.

According to HBO, Harry Collett will now portray Jacaerys, who is Rhaenyra’s eldest son.

They have also listed Elliot Grihault as the actor replacing Harvey Sadler as Lucerys Targaryen.

As of yet, no actor has been announced for Joffrey Velaryon, the youngest of Rhaenyra’s children, who was born in Episode 6 of House of the Dragon.

Alicent’s three children will also get replacement actors with Tom Glynn-Carney now portraying Aegon Targaryen, Alicent’s first-born son.

Ewan Mitchell will take over as Aemond and Phia Saban as Helaena, all of which appear in the trailer for Episode 8.

In addition to this, it looks like Baela and Rhaena Velaryon, the twin daughters of Laena and Daemon will also be aged up. HBO has them listed as being portrayed by Bethany Antonia and Phoebe Campbell respectively.

How big is the time jump in Episode 8 of House of the Dragon?

As pointed out by Fansided, this will be the final time jump for the series.

However, as of yet, it is unclear just how big the time jump is for Episode 8 of House of the Dragon.

In addition to this, potentially, some more children could be added to the mix as (BOOK SPOILER) Rhaenyra is not yet done with having children and since she just married Prince Daemon in Episode 7, the potential is there that another three children will be introduced.

With this happening, the time jump would make a lot of sense so as to introduce these children ahead of the upcoming civil unrest known as the Dance of Dragons in the book on which House of the Dragon is based.

House of the Dragon airs every Sunday night at 9/8c on HBO Max.