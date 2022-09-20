House of the Dragon fans react to Daemon turning up at Rhaenyra’s wedding

Matt Smith stars as Daemon Targaryen in Season 1 of House of the Dragon. Pic credit: HBO

Episode 4 of House of the Dragon saw Prince Daemon (Matt Smith) reunited with his brother, King Viserys (Paddy Considine) after a very public rift that saw Daemon banished from King’s Landing.

However, by the end of the episode, Daemon had managed to canoodle with his niece, the king’s daughter, Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock), and the fight was on again between the brothers.

Even though it was up for debate over whether or not Daemon and Rhaenyra actually had intercourse, the rumor mill went into overdrive and Viserys banished his brother once more.

However, that wasn’t stopping Daemon from doing as he pleased and after asking Viserys for Rhaenyra’s hand in marriage — and getting rejected — he decided it was time to rid himself of his first wife in order to make it easier to marry his niece.

Episode 5 of House of the Dragon then saw Daemon turning up to visit with his wife, Rhea Royce (Rachel Redford), who wasn’t uglier than the sheep, as stated previously by Daemon.

However, this visit ended in Rhea dying and Daemon headed off to King’s Landing to stake his claim once more.

Milly Alcock as Rhaenyra Targaryen and Theo Nate as Laenor Velaryon, as seen in Episode 5 of House of the Dragon Season 1. Pic credit: HBO/Ollie Upton

Rhaenyra is wed to Laenor Velaryon

However, Daemon was a little too late to claim Rhaenyra as his bride because a deal had already been struck with House Velaryon and a wedding was already underway between Rhaenyra and Laenor Velaryon (Theo Nate).

This didn’t stop Daemon, though.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Not only did he cause a scene by turning up unannounced, but things got decidedly steamy when Daemon and Rhaenyra were dancing.

Daemon first off asked Rhaenyra if she was happy with her choice of husband. Rhaenyra quickly pointed out that she doesn’t have to be happy because marriages are merely political arrangements, throwing back Daemon’s words from Episode 4.

Then when Daemon announced that his own marriage was “recently dissolved,” Rhaenyra immediately suggests that he take her instead.

“I am not yet married,” Rhaenyra says. “But the hours pass quickly.”

“You are surely armed. Cut through my father’s Kingsguard. Take me to Dragonstone and make me your wife.”

Daemon and Rhaenyra then partake in a passionate embrace — right on the dancefloor and during her wedding.

Viserys is suitably not impressed even though he cannot see everything that goes on between the pair. Equally, fans of House of the Dragon immediately took to social media to discuss the moment.

Matt Smith as Prince Daemon and Milly Alcock as Princess Rhaenyra, as seen in Episode 5 of House of the Dragon Season 1. Pic credit: HBO/Ollie Upton

Fans react to Daemon being at Rhaenyra’s wedding

Some fans were not impressed with Daemon turning up and trying to seduce his niece once again in Episode 5 but, overall, many more viewers were still Team Daemon — even after he had killed his wife at the start of the episode.

“In today’s episode of ‘keeping up with daemon Targaryen’ he ki!!ed his own first wife, walked up to his niece’s wedding like a boss, met his second wife, and kissed his third wife right in front of his brother. stay tune for more chaotic-idgaf energy,” one Twitter user commented.

in today's episode of "keeping up with daemon targaryen" he ki!!ed his own first wife, walked up to his niece's wedding like a boss, met his second wife, and kissed his third wife right in front of his brother. stay tune for more chaotic-idgaf energy.#HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/hsRf8FUOOK — anne of the endless (@seoulofmischief) September 19, 2022

“Happy Sunday, can’t wait to find out what Daemon Targaryen crimes I will be defending tonight!” wrote one House of the Dragon fan.

happy sunday, can’t wait to find out what daemon targaryen crimes i will be defending tonight! pic.twitter.com/WA2IwHgoTQ — Vasilisa (@vasilisonka) September 18, 2022

Some also pointed out that it was Rhaenyra who was stirring up trouble more than Daemon.

“STOP FLIRTING WITH YOUR UNCLE AT YOUR WEDDING WITH YOUR COUSIN,” one person declared on Twitter.

STOP FLIRTING WITH YOUR UNCLE AT YOUR WEDDING WITH YOUR COUSIN #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/icqvhHb09P — paula didn’t want to be a halfblood 🪱 (@suddenlypaula) September 19, 2022

While some viewers are not okay with how close the Targaryen family likes to get, others were definitely okay with an uncle and his niece getting romantic.

“Take me to Dragonstone and make me your wife!!!!!!!!!!” a Twitter user beseeched.

“The way I screamed. The audacity of Daemon Targaryen !!!” another fan declared.

THE WAY I SCREAMED. THE AUDACITY OF DAEMON TARGARYEN !!! 🔥🔥🔥#daemyra #hotd pic.twitter.com/VM8lrIKKv8 — seff, enemies to lovers connoisseur.🌙 (@prosewithwoes) September 19, 2022

As to whether or not Rhaenyra and Daemon will wind up together in House of the Dragon remains to be seen. Already, Rhaenyra is married to Laenor and Daemon showed some interest in Laenor’s sister, Laena (Savannah Steyn), so viewers will have to tune in next week to find out what happens next.

House of the Dragon airs every Sunday night at 9/8c on HBO Max.