House of the Dragon: Episode 3 contained CGI error now being fixed by HBO

Paddy Considine stars as King Viserys Targaryen, as seen in Episode 2 of House of the Dragon Season 1. Pic credit: HBO/Ollie Upton

Only three episodes into HBO’s latest epic fantasy series and a CGI error has already occurred.

Already, many viewers and critics are already deeply invested in the new TV show which is a prequel series set some 172 years prior to the events that unfolded in Game of Thrones, and this shows by how quickly the mistake was picked up.

Already, people are discussing the costuming and the general spectacle of the episodes which have a much bigger budget than Season 1 of the original show.

And then, there are the dragons. There is expected to be a total of nine dragons appearing in Season 1.

So far, only a small handful have been seen and the CGI on them has been exceptional.

It would be expected that if any CGI errors occurred in House of the Dragon they would likely revolve around these massive beasts. However, that is not the case, the accidental CGI mistake came down to two small digits.

House of the Dragon CGI error showed Viserys’ missing fingers

Episode 3 detailed King Viserys’ (Paddy Considine) new marriage to his daughter’s friend, Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey).

The king was shown with his new son, Aegon, who was turning two years old in the episode. In addition to this, the conflict at the Stepstones was also a focal point.

And it is here that the CGI error occurred.

Previously, in House of the Dragon, Viserys has to have two fingers removed due to a bad infection caused by slicing himself on the swords that make up the Iron Throne. However, in Episode 3, these two fingers were present — albeit covered in green.

Because of the green coloring, it was evident that they were meant to be edited out after the scene was filmed. Unfortunately, this was overlooked and the episode aired without the correction.

The scene in question is when Viserys finally decides to help his brother, Prince Daemon (Matt Smith), by sending troops to the Stepstones. When handing the letter over, it becomes apparent that his fingers were not removed via CGI.

You can check it out in the image below that was shared on Twitter.

Not the green screen glove on Viserys’s missing fingers 🤣🤦🏻‍♀️#hotd pic.twitter.com/4CLUw5tDhI — Sarah Capps (@SarahC_821) September 5, 2022

HBO to fix CGI error in House of the Dragon

While the error managed to slip through the final edits, HBO plans on rectifying the issue as soon as possible, according to Coming Soon.

Just like when that pesky coffee cup made its way into the final season of Game of Thrones, the network plans to fix the CGI error and upload the correct version.

As yet, it is unclear when exactly the updated episode will drop on HBO but it will likely be sooner rather than later.

This means that fans who haven’t yet seen this gaffe will have to hurry to rewatch the episode if they want to catch a glimpse of King Viserys’ green fingers before they are gone for good.

House of the Dragon airs every Sunday night at 9/8c on HBO Max.