House of the Dragon creator hints at the series running well beyond Season 2

Emma D’Arcy stars as Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen in Episode 10 of House of the Dragon Season 1. Pic credit: HBO/Ollie Upton

Even though House of the Dragon has just completed its first season, viewers are eager to learn more about what comes next.

HBO has officially renewed the epic fantasy TV show for a second season. But beyond that, things are currently a bit sketchy.

George R. R. Martin, the author of Fire and Blood, the book on which House of the Dragon is based, has already suggested that he would like to see four seasons to complete his vision of the story arc.

However, HBO has kept quiet regarding how long they envision the series to run for.

Now, one of the show’s co-creators has spoken about what viewers can expect in Season 2 — and beyond.

After the Season 1 finale aired, Ryan Condal gave an interview regarding what just went down and what fans can expect to see when the show returns.

Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen and Emma D’Arcy as Queen Rhaenyra, as seen in the Season 1 finale of House of the Dragon. Pic credit: HBO/Ollie Upton

Ryan Condal hints at more seasons of House of the Dragon

When speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Ryan Condal told viewers they can look forward to a “bloody feast” when Season 2 of House of the Dragon returns.

However, he also suggested that he expected the TV series to go well beyond what has already been greenlit by HBO.

“I’m really interested in picking up with all of those characters that we spent all of this time introducing, particularly Rhaenyra and Alicent’s families, and seeing what happens now that we’ve flipped the chessboard over and spilled the pieces on the ground,” Condal said.

“How do all those react? That’s the story that we tell in Season 2 and beyond.”

While this is not an official announcement on behalf of HBO, it certainly reveals that those involved behind the scenes are anticipating multiple seasons.

Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen, Emma D’Arcy as Queen Rhaenyra, and Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower, as seen in Episode 10 of House of the Dragon Season 1. Pic credit: HBO/Ollie Upton

When will there be an official word of Season 3 of House of the Dragon?

It is unclear when HBO will announce an official continuation of House of the Dragon.

Season 2 was confirmed by the network just after Episode 1 dropped, so it seems very likely that viewers will not hear anything more until the next season premieres.

And, currently, that looks like a pretty major wait.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, it was originally expected that filming would commence on Season 2 later this year. Still now, according to Digital Spy, this will not happen until the new year.

Regardless, it seems like it will be a two-year wait until Season 2 debuts, and viewers may have to wait that long before HBO finally reveals how long House of the Dragon is likely to run for.

HBO has set no release date for Season 2 of House of the Dragon.