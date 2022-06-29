House of the Dragon cast will attend San Diego Comic-Con, here are all the details

Milly Alcock stars as Young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in Season 1 of House of the Dragon. Pic credit: HBO

With the annual San Diego Comic-Con fast approaching, fans of Game of Thrones are eager to find out all they can about the new series, House of the Dragon, and whether it will be represented ahead of their Season 1 premiere.

House of the Dragon is the first spinoff series after Game of Thrones concluded back in 2019. It will tell the story of House Targaryen and will be set some 200 years prior to the original series.

The good news is that, yes, House of the Dragon will be represented this year, and fans who attend will be able to see some of the new stars should they attend the Q&A Panel.

In addition to this, HBO has a new app coming that will be released during Comic-Con that will allow fans to grow their own dragon — virtually, of course!

House of the Dragon will be attending San Diego Comic-Con

According to The Wrap, a large group of actors involved with House of the Dragon will be attending the panel, which will be held in Hall H.

Included in the line-up is Paddy Considine (who will portray King Viserys Targaryen), Matt Smith (Prince Daemon Targaryen), Olivia Cooke (Alicent Hightower), Emma D’Arcy (Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen), Steve Toussaint (Lord Corlys Velaryon), Eve Best (Princess Rhaenys Targaryen), Fabien Frankel (Ser Criston Cole), Graham McTavish (Ser Harrold Westerling), Milly Alcock (Young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen), and Emily Carey (Young Alicent Hightower).

Joining them will be the man who started it all, author George R. R. Martin.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Co-showrunners Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik will also be attending and the panel will be moderated by podcast host Jason Concepcion.

Comic-Con panels give viewers and critics alike the chance to ask questions about their favorite TV shows. While there will be plenty of hype regarding House of the Dragon, it is also expected that people will be eager to learn about other potential spinoff series, including the latest one revealed involving Jon Snow.

Mazis!

Raise your own virtual dragon and gain early access to the House of the Dragon: #DracARys app at #HOTDSDCC.



Hatching soon on iOS and Android devices. pic.twitter.com/UgJGp5siW3 — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) June 28, 2022

House Of The Dragon immersive fan experience

Along with the panel, HBO has announced that there will be an “immersive fan experience” at San Diego Comic-Con.

House of the Dragon: The Dragon’s Den will allow fans to virtually walk through a “ceremonial dragon hatching experience” that will take them from “the caverns of Dragonstone to the magnificent Red Keep” as they learn more about the Targaryens and interact with people in Westeros.

This experience will culminate in the Throne Room where fans will get their first look at the throne that has been newly designed for the Targaryen era.

A new augmented reality app will also be launched during this event. House of the Dragon: DracARys will be available to House of the Dragon participants at Comic-Con ahead of its official release on July 25.

Season 1 of House of the Dragon will premiere on August 21 on HBO Max. San Diego Comic-Con runs from July 21-24, 2022.