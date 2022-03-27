Holly Robinson Peete signs multi-picture deal with Hallmark Channel

Holly Robinson Peete recently signed a deal to make movies for Crown Media Family Networks. The actress has already made several movies for Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies and Mysteries. Pic credit: Crown Media

Holly Robinson Peete is the latest star to sign a contract with Crown Media Family Networks. The actress and advocate will have exclusivity when making holiday movies for the company, which produces content for Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies and Mysteries, and Hallmark Movies Now.

The actress announced the news with a post on her Instagram page.

“Awww suki suki,” she wrote. “So excited about this!!! Thank you to everyone at @hallmarkchannel you have not only supported my career but my family, my charity @hollyrodfdn and the #autism & #parkinsonsdisease communities through our work together and everything that’s important to me!”

Robinson Peete has worked extensively with Crown Media in the past. Her latest project was Our Christmas Journey, in which she played the mother of a teenage son with autism. She has also appeared in all four Christmas in Evergreen movies, as well as The Christmas Doctor and A Family Christmas Christmas Gift.

A spokeswoman for Crown Media said the company was pleased to continue its working relationship with Robinson Peete.

“Since her first movie with Hallmark in 2015, Holly’s intelligence, vulnerability and tireless advocacy work have made her one of our network’s most beloved talents, on screen and off,” said Lisa Hamilton Daly, executive vice president of programming at Crown Media Family Networks. “We are so happy to continue making movies with Holly and to be her official home for original television movies at Christmas.”

Holly Robinson Peete

A native of Philadelphia, Robinson Peete got her start in front of the camera on Sesame Street at the age of 5. She went to have parts in Howard the Duck and Booker before she got her breakout role playing Officer Judy Hoffs on 21 Jump Street, which ran from 1987 to 1991 on Fox.

She appeared in a slew of TV shows, including Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper, Mike & Molly, and Chicago Fire. Her first project with Crown Media was the 2015 movie Angel of Christmas.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Autism and Parkinson’s advocate

In 1999, Robinson Peete and her husband, NFL player Rodney Peete, created the HollyRod Foundation to help improve the quality of life of those with Parkinson’s. It was a cause near to her heart as her father had been diagnosed with the disease.

The foundation expanded its focus to include autism when the couple’s oldest child, RJ, was diagnosed with the condition.

In a statement through Crown Media, Robinson Peete said she was excited to continue her relationship with the company.

”Hallmark is one of the most unique and warm destinations on television, especially at Christmas, and I am so proud of the projects that we have done together these past years,” Robinson Peete said. “I am thrilled to continue my work with them to collaborate on creating joyful and heartfelt movies, while highlighting special stories in which viewers can truly see themselves.”

Crown Media Family Network has not announced the films Robinson Peete will make or when they will be released.