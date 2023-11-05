Here’s why Whoopi Goldberg feels like throwing up

The ladies on The View all have differing opinions about The Golden Bachelor.

It is a novel concept differing from the original version with a much older man, Gerry Turner, looking for love. It is a frequent topic on the show, but some ladies don’t care to hear about it.

Ana Navarro was unhappy and said she’d cry if they had to watch another emotional segment with the contestants crying over the 72-year-old Gerry Turner.

Sunny Hostin has called the show “thirsty and undignified” from the opening scene in the first episode. She didn’t like the tacky way the ladies all greeted Gerry.

Joy Behar enjoyed seeing the ladies all making friends with each other, at least in the first few episodes. It will be fascinating to see if the women on The Golden Bachelor will remain as friendly as they have been.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Today, Whoopi had the chance to weigh in with her opinion about the latest episode.

Whoopi Goldberg cannot contain her reaction to this clip of The Golden Bachelor

Whoopi started the segment by saying, “You know, The Golden Bachelor, Gerry was really spreading the love. Take a look.”

She showed a clip of the times the ladies and Gerry declared their love for each other. Gerry told the camera, “I know I’ve fallen in love again. This is the love I’m looking for.”

“I love you too,” we hear Faith Martin say. Leslie Fhima says, “I’m not falling; I am in love with you.” Gerry tells Leslie, “Leslie, I love you. I love you.” And they end up kissing each other.

The ending scene shows Gerry setting a rose on a table before he runs out, saying, “I feel like I’m going to throw up.”

Whoopi, with her eyes covered, declared, “Me too! Oh my God! Oh my God! I can’t unsee that!”

Thankfully, she did not throw up and continued with the segment.

Whoopi asked the ladies if Gerry is falling in love too quickly

As reported on Monsters and Critics, people are buzzing over the declarations of love on the show. Whoopi pointed out that is only took about a month to film this season.

Whoopi asked, “Is he falling in love a little too quickly?” Sunny pipped up, “too often!”

Alyssa Farrah Griffin admitted to being “team Gerry.” Sara Haines theorized that “he didn’t want to leave anyone out” and realized, “We gotta take a breath.”

Ana, despite being known for disliking the show, said, “I love Gerry and I love The Golden Bachelor.”

The ladies on The View all started saying they loved each other. Even the often fighting, Ana and Sara hugged. Ana did admit to Sara, “I love you, but it’s taken me years!”

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.