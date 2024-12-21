Here’s why The View is taking a lengthy break and when it will be back

The ladies on The View were festive and happily wearing holiday outfits in recent shows leading up to Christmas since they all knew a big break was coming.

Perhaps they were looking forward to the holiday break that they knew was coming up all too quickly, which put them all into a good move.

The View’s press team has announced that Sunny Hostin and the other ladies will take a lengthy break this holiday season, with repeat episodes playing instead of new ones.

Sunny, maybe more than the other ladies, is coming off a lousy year with her children leaving home and the tricky election season that saw her in trouble on The View.

A great vacation may be the trick for Sunny to let go and relax while enjoying time with her family over the holidays. Sunny loves spending time with her “angels,” as she calls her kids.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

All the ladies were present for the final new episode of the year, which featured Jordin Sparks performing Christmas songs, such as “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.”

The View is off on a holiday hiatus and will be back in 2025

The ladies on The View all dressed in glamorous holiday colors during the last new episode of 2024 while Jordin Sparks sang some holiday songs.

The View will be off for two weeks, showing repeat episodes from December 23, 2024, until January 3, 2025.

The next episode will not be until the new year after everyone has celebrated their winter holidays.

The View will return with an all-new star-studded week on January 6, 2025. A big lineup is coming for The View with stars such as Jamie Oliver, Glenn Close, and Kat Dennings.

1iota.com, a website that offers free tickets to shows like The View and Live with Kelly and Mark, has several tickets available.

A break like this during the holidays is expected for The View, although fans historically do not like watching reruns during their time off.

Hopefully, the time passes quickly so the ladies can return to business in the new year.

The ladies all gathered to show off their outfits with Jordin Sparks

Since the American Idol winner, Jordin Sparks, stopped by to help finish The View’s 2024 episodes, all the ladies gathered for a photo of their holiday outfits.

The team captioned the Instagram post, “It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Thank you to our fabulous guests who dropped in to help us get into the holiday spirit!”

That is a wrap for the first half of Season 28 of The View. More will air on January 6, 2025. Happy Holidays!

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.