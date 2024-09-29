Here’s why The View fans are calling Sunny Hostin ‘delusional’

Sunny Hostin’s reactions to a segment on The View have fans commenting on her parenting style again.

Sunny has been under fire recently for bringing her phone onto a live taping of The View in case her kids called her.

She gave a show staffer the job of watching her phone during the show and alerting her if her kids, Gabriel or Paloma, needed her.

As Monsters and Critics have reported, Sunny is experiencing admitted “grief” and feeling a “mess” while she processes her feelings about being an empty nester.

Sunny has been open about her parenting style and will gladly share how she feels during segments brought up on The View.

This time, fans called Sunny “delusional” during a segment of The View because of her feelings about her children and how they should act after marriage.

Some think that a ‘delusional’ Sunny will be the ‘worst MIL’

Fans could not hold back their feelings about Sunny after a segment about men prioritizing their mothers over their spouses or girlfriends.

One lady wrote in an advice column that her boyfriend had indicated that his mother would always be the most important person in her life.

After Whoopi shared that she felt that way, especially about her daughter, Sunny said that while she has two children, Gabriel, her son, is her firstborn. “He’s my firstborn,” Sunny said as she hugged herself and smiled.

Sunny acknowledged that the Bible said that children should leave their mothers and cleave unto their wives but that one in two marriages end in divorce.

Sunny cited the divorce statistics and said, “You can’t divorce your mom, so I’m totally ok with it.”

One fan said, “Sunny is a bit delusional here. Of course, she wants Gabriel to put her first because she’s a helicopter parent. But I guarantee you that if Manny ever did I’m sure it was a problem.” Manny is Emmanual Hostin, Sunny’s husband.

Another fan calmed the waters and said, “You do know she’s playing up the comedy for the cameras. It’s a schtick.”

Others reminded everyone that Sunny had her and her husband’s parents living with her at one point. This same fan reminded everyone that sons always put their mothers first in relationships.

The View fans are not happy with Sunny Hostin. Pic credit: @TheView/YouTube

One fan said, “Sunny will be the WORST MIL.” Fans kept commenting about Sunny and what she wanted from her children.

Another fan said, “She will be the type that will get upset when her kid’s family doesn’t spend holidays with her…”

Fans of The View think Sunny Hostin will not make a good mother-in-law. Pic credit: @TheView/YouTube

Let’s all hope that Sunny is just playing around and knows that her children will still love her even if they maintain a healthy distance from her after marriage.

Sunny posted about her love for her son for National Son’s Day

Sunny could not let her son Gabriel think he was unloved on National Son’s Day.

She shared a lovely post on her Instagram showcasing how much she loves and cares for him.

The video montage was full of great pictures of Sunny and her son.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.