Here’s why Sunny Hostin was ‘deeply remorseful’ on The View

The ladies on The View took a whole segment during the hot topics time to explain why Whoopi Goldberg was right and they were decidedly wrong.

Everyone wondered what was happening to Kate Middleton after her surgery. No one had seen her, and the only photo shared of her was doctored.

Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, and others on The View got involved in the frenzy by sharing their conspiracy theories, which upset Whoopi.

When Whoopi told them to stop and that it was a nonissue—Kate should be able to have her medical privacy — Sunny still held her ground and accused Sara Haines of dragging her “down the rabbit hole.”

Kate has since shared a video message with the world explaining that cancer was found after her abdominal surgery, leaving the ladies on The View with egg on their faces.

The ladies who participated in the Kate bashing took time to apologize to her and explain why they acted as they did because Whoopi prompted them.

Sunny only sort of apologized for her part in the Kate drama

While the most vocal apologies came from Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin apologized up to a point.

Sara Haines pointed out that her interest stemmed from wanting to know what was wrong with the edited photo and more about how the monarchy treats women.

Sunny Hostin shared that she was ‘deeply remorseful’ that she allowed Sara Haines to “take her down the rabbit hole.” She said, “I am deeply remorseful that Alyssa also led me down the rabbit hole.”

Sunny joked about the whole issue instead of taking responsibility for her part in the mess. Like the others, the only thing she admitted to was that “Whoopi was right.”

Sunny also shared that she wasn’t interested in the royals; she was mainly interested in how the monarchy mistreated Meghan Markle.

Whoopi clarified that she pushed them to apologize because “I don’t want people to misunderstand you all; I don’t want them thinking you’re making fun of somebody because they’re ill.”

KATE MIDDLETON REVEALS CANCER DIAGNOSIS: After months of public scrutiny and conspiracy theories, #TheView co-hosts react to the Princess of Wales breaking her silence. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/ePOGknsECk — The View (@TheView) March 25, 2024

Mel B says to leave Kate alone and refuses to add to the gossip

The ladies had Mel B, aka Scary Spice, on the show and asked her what she thought about Kate Middleton and her cancer instead of leading off with her new book, Brutally Honest.

Ana Navarro asked her because she is a “Brit” about Kate, and Mel B shut her down immediately and said, “Leave her alone.” She went on to say that there is a level “where it needs to stop!”

Even after their “apologies” about the Kate Middleton speculations, they still wanted to know more, but Mel B certainly did not feed into the gossip.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.