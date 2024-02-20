Here’s why Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines are fighting over money on The View

Whoopi Goldberg brought up a topic on The View, with the ladies choosing sides and drawing lines in the sand over it.

In surprising news, it wasn’t politics or women’s rights that had the panel on diverging viewpoints on the show. Those are the usual hot-button issues that get the ladies heated.

It was a Powerball lottery ticket that had the ladies on opposing sides. A $340 million dollar jackpot is up in the air, and a man is suing over his claims he drew the winning numbers.

USA Today reports that a man had what he thought were the winning numbers, but no one won. A website showed his numbers as the winning ones, but they were wrong.

This lasted for three days until the correct ones were posted, and ultimately, he was denied his winnings and is now suing.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Whoopi asserted that no one won, the wrong numbers were posted, and Sara Haines jumped in, agreeing there was no legal case for the gentleman. Sunny, a lawyer, is sure there is a case for the man to sue.

Sara put on her lawyer hat to spar with Sunny over this potential legal case

Sara has done many things in her professional career. Starting as a page, she worked her way up to co-host on The View and even a wannabe dancer for JLo, but a lawyer, she is not.

She felt there was no legal case because the live drawing had different numbers than those posted on a website, but Sunny felt strongly enough to offer her legal services to the man.

Sunny Hostin pleaded on camera to the man suing for the winnings, “I would like to take that case on a contingency basis,” in case he was still seeking counsel.

Sara mentioned putting on her “lawyer hat” and said, “I don’t think there’s a legal case here.” Sunny, who is a lawyer, disagreed with Sara and Whoopi.

Asserting there were “all sorts of damages,” Sunny started listing some, concluding the man may have said, “Take this job and shove it.”

Sunny mentioned the emotional trauma that man may have suffered while Sara sat in her seat with her arms crossed, shaking her head vehemently.

Sunny ended the segment with another message for the suing man: “I will represent you for …a commission.”

She almost said the word free but stopped mid-sentence and clarified that she’d do it for a fee.

Fans share their feelings on social media over the lottery case

Fans could not wait to share their feelings on social media. One fan noticed that Sunny almost said the word free, but said, “She’s not a business, woman. She’s a businesswoman,” and shared a gif.

Sunny ALMOST said she'd represent the lottery guy for free but she caught herself and said commission lol! She's not a business, woman. She's a businesswoman. 😆 #TheView pic.twitter.com/7Z44UdTpPE — Leftysbetta (@Leftysbetta) February 20, 2024

Another fan said, “@sunny, since you are the only ESQ there. @sarahaines thinks she married to an ESQ; she is a lawyer. @sarahaines, you have no lawyer hat to put on; go get a degree stop making yourself look like a fool telling an real ESQ the law. SMDH!!!”

.

A fan called out Sara Haines for acting like a lawyer on The View. Pic credit: @EL20404467/X

Sara Haines is married to Max Shifrin, who happens to be an attorney, so maybe she thinks she can make judgments based on her secondhand knowledge. But fans seem to believe Sunny should have the legal say on the matter.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.