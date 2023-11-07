Here’s why Sara Haines nearly made Tyler Perry cry

Tyler Perry comes to The View every time he has an update on his Madea franchise. He is close friends with Whoopi Goldberg, and they have a great time together.

Tyler Perry often plays the character Mabel “Madea” Earlene Simmons. He has told National Public Radio, “Madea is a cross between my mother and my aunt.”

It was a great honor for Tyler to create a character based, at least partly, on his beloved mother. She died in 2009, and he has continued to try to honor her memory.

He visited The View this time to discuss his new documentary, Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story.

Whoopi introduced the segment with Tyler today by saying the documentary “explores all the peaks and valleys on his long road to the top, including his now iconic character Madea.”

The ladies of The View discussed Tyler’s life and career, as shown in this new documentary. But it wasn’t until Sara Haines weighed in with her perspective that Tyler got emotional.

Tyler Perry became overwhelmed by Sara’s revelation

Sara Haines expressed to Tyler her deeply felt sentiments that she “met Maxine through all of it. I didn’t know her…”

She tried to continue with her thoughts, but Tyler cut her off.

“Wait a minute,” he said, stopping Sara midtracks. “That took me. Wow… How did that hit me so hard? You met my moth— my mother through it? That’s… wow! Wow, thank you.”

The thought that he had done well as a son and portrayed her in such a way that someone else felt that they knew his mother brought Tyler to tears. He had to stop and take a breath to take in the gravity of that thought.

Tyler continued to say to Sara, “To say that I introduced her to you… you got me there, man. I’m sorry, s**t! Lord, have mercy! Thank you! I appreciate that very much.”

This new program will premiere on Prime Video on November 17.

The official trailer for Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story.

Sara is usually in trouble on The View, rather than being praised

For a guest to thank Sara during an interview is rare for her. Sara has a penchant for trouble. She was recently censored live on the air for trying to call former President Trump a “jerk-off.”

Joy Behar had to tell Sara that she couldn’t even say jerk and that they were gagging her.

Another time, Sara issued an ultimatum to Arnold Schwarzenegger during a live interview. First, she interrupted him, telling him to speed up or they would run out of time.

Then she dared to tell him they would not give away his book, Be Useful: Seven Tools For Life, if he didn’t finish a game she engineered. He was supposed to reel off 5 of his iconic movie lines in a set amount of time.

Thankfully for the audience, he did and they all received copies of his book.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.