Here’s why Ryan Seacrest thanked Vanna White’s son for wearing a tight shirt during episode of Wheel of Fortune

Ryan Seacrest helped out Vanna White during a recent episode of Wheel of Fortune.

Typically, it’s the contestants trying to solve puzzles, but in this instance, Ryan stepped in and helped Vanna figure out a puzzle of her own.

On the January 23 episode of Wheel of Fortune, Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest shared a moment on stage while filming the game.

The exchange was shared on Instagram in a Reel: “Spoiler alert: Vanna posted another cooking video with Nikko! #cookingvideos #cookinginspo.”

“I recently posted a video of me and my son, Nikko, cooking,” Vanna shared with Ryan. “And it got a lot of response.”

“Yeah, take a look at this,” Ryan added as a clip of Vanna’s video played.

Ryan explains the meaning of a ‘thirst trap’ to Vanna

In the video, Vanna and Nikko shared a recipe for her uncle’s chicken dish. While Uncle Roy’s recipe was intended to be the focus, Nikko stole the show.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the video went viral when Wheel of Fortune viewers noticed Vanna’s “gorgeous” son.

In the clip with Ryan, Vanna admitted, “I don’t get it!”

That’s when Ryan explained to Vanna what a “thirst trap” is.

“Um, the kids are calling Nikko a ‘thirst trap.’ Apparently, that was a very tight [shirt]… he went to the Baby Gap to buy that shirt,” Ryan joked.

“It was very tight, and they found him strikingly good-looking,” Ryan continued to explain.

“Well, thank you, Uncle Roy, and thank you, Nikko, for that tight shirt,” Ryan added.

Vanna teased that she was about to post another video with Nikko on Instagram, asking Wheel watchers, “What’s it going to be?”

Vanna and her son Nikko make waves on social media once again

As promised, Vanna took to Instagram to upload another video of herself and Nikko busy in the kitchen.

This time, the mother-son duo made parsnip soup.

“We’re back with another recipe! Whether you’re a parsnip lover or have never tried them before, we have the perfect soup for you to make at home! 🥣🧑‍🍳,” Vanna wrote in the caption.

Vanna’s video received similar comments, complimenting her son, Nikko.

One such comment came from Evan Stanley, the son of KISS guitarist Paul Stanley, who joked, “@nikkoshow you need a tighter shirt.”

A second Instagram user added, “The soup looks delicious!! Vanna you are beautiful as ever!! Your son is simply handsome!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”