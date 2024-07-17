Here’s why LIVE’s Kelly Ripa had to insert an important disclaimer in a recent lifesaving segment

Everyone tunes into LIVE with Kelly and Mark, eagerly awaiting their special themed weeks.

The weeks occasionally feature special holidays or foods that combine fun and education and sometimes incorporate Kelly Ripa’s kids, much to everyone’s delight.

Recently, LIVE with Kelly and Mark had a week devoted to summer survival amid the dog days of summer, which the Old Farmer’s Almanac classifies as the time between July 3 and August 11.

One segment needed to be treated much more seriously than the usual cooking segment or make-up tutorial.

A segment titled Lifesaving CPR & AED with Dr. Sampson Davis gave a superficial overview of CPR and when to use an Automated External Defibrillator (AED).

Since they were showing bits and pieces of cardio-pulmonary resuscitation, typically called CPR, Kelly had to add a severe additional piece of information to the segment.

Mark Consuelos in a segment showing how to perform CPR on LIVE. Pic credit: @livekellyandmark/Instagram

Kelly had to share an essential disclaimer for this lifesaving segment

Dr. Sampson Davis joined Kelly and Mark in a segment featuring the importance of learning CPR and using an AED, a device used for sudden cardiac arrest. These devices have recently been found in many public and governmental buildings.

After explaining the differences between a heart attack and a sudden cardiac arrest, the doctor, along with Kelly and Mark Consuelos, began to demonstrate the basics of CPR.

Mark shared that the American Red Cross reports that some “16,000 suffer from cardiac arrest each day,” showcasing the need for people to learn CPR and become certified in classes.

Kelly stopped the demonstration to share an important fact with viewers, saying, “By the way, disclaimer: this is not a CPR class. You are not CPR certified by watching this.”

Mark also went on to clarify, “These are just the highlights.” The American Red Cross has a website that gives information about both heart attacks and sudden cardiac arrests and how to get certified in CPR.

The entire segment can be seen on LIVE with Kelly and Mark’s YouTube channel.

Kelly talked about the long trip home from the Hamptons

Everyone cannot always be happy and upbeat, and Kelly isn’t afraid to share when she’s tired of riding in the car on the long way back to NYC from a weekend in the Hamptons.

Kelly and Mark have a home in the Hamptons that they travel to occasionally during the summer months.

Monsters and Critics recently reported that Kelly shared a photo of Mark in their pool in the Hamptons while holding a book she wanted to promote.

Car trips such as these could be why fans thought Mark Consuelos was grumpy on the show after one of these weekends.

Kelly shared a photo of her and Mark returning to NYC after one of those Hampton weekends, captioning it, “Pretending we love a road trip.”

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are coming home from a weekend in the Hamptons. Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

LIVE with Kelly and Mark will go on hiatus after the July 31, 2024, show until they return on September 3, 2024.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.