Here’s why Kelly Ripa suddenly shut down Stump Mark on LIVE

Live with Kelly and Mark usually runs smoothly with seamless transitions from segment to segment as Kelly Ripa expertly keeps things going.

Recently, Kelly stopped the show as she called out, “Wait!” as the team tried to segue to Stump Mark, a fan-favorite part of LIVE.

As Monsters and Critics have reported, LIVE’s staff are professionals and are used to changeups, like the move to Palm Springs that is coming soon.

The entire show will be taping episodes on Sunday and Monday at Palm Springs on the West Coast. These shows will air at the usual times despite filming ahead of time to accommodate the time differences.

These changes take months to prepare for, and the team knows about them ahead of time, but when Kelly recently stopped Stump Mark, it was on the spur of the moment and may have surprised everyone.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Kelly and her husband, Mark Consuelos, started a recent show as usual, with a fun host chat detailing their weekend and what will be coming up on LIVE during the week ahead, but once Mark announced Stump Mark, everything came to a standstill.

Kelly’s hilarious reason to stop LIVE and share the ‘dumbest thing ever’

Kelly shared about the New York City Marathon, which took place November 3, on a recent episode of LIVE and then announced that Stump Mark was following when she suddenly pulled the plug and halted things.

Kelly said, “Wait a minute, wait a minute, wait a minute!” as she interrupted Mark, who was introducing the contestant for Stump Mark.

“I forgot to talk about the dumbest thing ever. I forgot to talk about the choice of three things you gave me this weekend,” Kelly said as she looked at Mark.

She then listed three things Mark wanted her to choose: Would she instead jump out of an airplane tandem with an instructor, jump off a crazy high bridge with an instructor, or run the marathon?

“I would rather run the marathon because these are variables I can control, and you said the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard,” Kelly finished.

Mark said, “I’d rather jump out of a plane.” Kelly called the idea “Lunacy!” She asked the marathon runners in the audience, “Can I get an Amen?” before apologizing for interrupting the show.

She then allowed Mark to get on with the Stump Mark segment of the show.

Kelly shares her marathon training with Mark

Kelly is known for her workouts and loves walking around Central Park in NYC. She’s shared how she will put in her earbuds and listen to podcasts while working out if Mark isn’t around.

While the NYC marathon was on her mind, Kelly recently posted an Instagram post showcasing some workout moves with Mark.

She also shared photos of her sons, Michael and Joaquin Consuelos, in different workout shots. It is always great to see pictures of Kelly and Mark’s kids.

Live with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.