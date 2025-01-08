Here’s why Kelly Ripa snapped at her LIVE audience to ‘shut up’ after Mark Consuelos threatened to walk out

Kelly Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, are back from vacation with new episodes of LIVE with Kelly and Mark.

During the recent episode’s host chat, Kelly shared some devastating news for fans that had Mark ready to walk off the set of LIVE.

Kelly and Mark often share about their personal lives during these host chats, letting them act as an impromptu therapy session, and fans hate it when they are on vacation showing “pre-recorded” episodes.

As Monsters and Critics reported, a recent LIVE host chat revealed how Kelly and Mark both prefer to dine out alone, without each other.

Long-time married couples prefer to people-watch and not chat with others during their meals. If they find a place they enjoy, they often go, almost to the point of stalking a restaurant.

In a recent host chat, Kelly shared news about Girl Scout cookies that put everyone on edge so much that the audience booed Kelly during the segment.

Kelly’s news article has Mark ready to walk out before she gets booed by the audience

Kelly decided to share some news that got everyone, including Mark, riled up, ending with Kelly shouting to some audience members, “Shut up!”

Kelly shared that the Girl Scouts will retire two cookies at the end of this cookie-selling season.

Mark threatened to leave the set if she said his favorite Samoas cookie was on the list, setting the tone for the rest of the segment: “If it’s the Samoas, I’m going to walk off the set right now.”

Kelly shared two flavors, the Girl Scout S’mores and the Toast-Yay! will be going “Bye-Bye!”

After Kelly and Mark started discussing how much the Toast-Yay! Cookies are like French toast; Kelly shared that she hates the Girl Scout cookie Thin Mints.

After she said, “I don’t like thin mints,” Mark told the audience to boo her, and boy, did they ever. The audience booed as Kelly finished, “I don’t like them, there I said it! I don’t like…”

Kelly then stood up and shouted at the audience as they pretended to throw a crumpled-up piece of paper, “You shut up!”

Kelly went further and called a segment of the audience potheads, “You know what, you’re a bunch of potheads down there! This whole section! Wave to your families, potheads! The potheads like the Thin Mints. No surprise there. They dip them in peanut butter at home!”

She wondered, “How did Girl Scout Cookies become so violent?”

David Schwimmer reveals he and Mark had a scene together on Friends

David Schwimmer was on LIVE recently to discuss his new project in the Goosebumps universe, Goosebumps: The Vanishing Season 2. During the chat, they spoke about a scene they shared years earlier.

David and Mark shared a scene in the Season 7 episode of Friends, The One With Chandler’s Dad. Mark played a police officer who pulled over the characters Ross and Rachel.

Mark showed the clip and asked David to name the actor, who happened to be Mark himself.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.