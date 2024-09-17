Here’s why Kelly Ripa had to comfort a terrified guest on LIVE

A recent interview on Live with Kelly and Mark took a severe turn, and a guest ended up in tears and terrified.

Kelly is always a consummate expert and has run her show smoothly for decades, and incidents like this rarely happen.

There have always been minor mishaps, like wardrobe malfunctions and Mark unexpectedly running off stage if he loses at Stump Mark.

A typical guest experience often does not include screaming and crying, which unfortunately happened recently on LIVE.

Kelly and Mark will joke around with each other or with Michael Gelman, the show’s executive producer, but they are usually respectful to the guests.

Recently, Josh Gad talked Kelly and Mark into allowing him to prank a guest by reportedly telling them she’d like it.

Josh Gad scared a guest so badly that Kelly had to comfort her

Josh Gad and Ashley Park were guests on Live with Kelly and Mark, each promoting different projects, but one had a secret plan for a prank.

Josh Gad has been working with Ashley Park on the drama A Tree Fell in the Woods and has developed a penchant for scaring her. As he stopped by LIVE, he did his interview and snuck out during Ashey’s turn to promote her show Emily in Paris.

The terror on Ashley’s face and the tears seemed natural and caused Kelly Ripa to jump into action to console the frightened star.

Then Mark said, “He told us you would enjoy that,” speaking of Josh and the seemingly planned prank that went wrong.

In the video, Josh sneaks up behind Ashley and scares her so severely that she screams and falls over towards Kelly.

Kelly had to comfort Ashley, who seemed to be crying before she got up and tried to laugh it off.

This is not the first time that Josh Gad terrorized Ashley Park. Josh shared on his TikTok another time he scared her and caused her to fall.

@realjoshgad I did a bad bad thing to @ashleyparklady on the set of our new film. You see, Ashely is one of the lovliest and most kind human beings I’ve ever met… but she’s also an incredibly jumpy person which makes targeting her with scares a true delight. My apologies to @Alexandra Daddario for being collatoral damage. #jumpscare #bts #ashleypark #alexandradaddario #terror ♬ original sound – JoshGad

It did not go as well as planned, and at the end of the clip, both Kelly and Mark caution that it will not happen again.

All My Children reboot rumors have resurfaced

A few years ago, a reboot of All My Children named Pine Valley was going to happen with Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos as the showrunners, but that still hasn’t happened.

There are new rumors that Lifetime may green-light a series of television movies featuring the All My Children characters. Kelly and Mark have a long history with that soap opera.

MSN has reported rumors of preliminary discussions for the reboot, which is exciting news for fans of All My Children. Hopefully, these rumors will pan out, and we will see some of our beloved characters again.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.