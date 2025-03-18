Here’s why Kelly Ripa could be on the move and why she prerecorded LIVE

Fans may have noticed that a recent LIVE with Kelly and Mark shared a prerecorded episode for St. Patrick’s Day.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos dressed up in green for the event and aired a new host chat, but the interviews were reruns.

Prerecording isn’t new to LIVE; Kelly and Mark often tape their show Monday through Wednesday and offer new content prerecorded for the Thursday and Friday shows.

This practice offers the veteran hosts time off to work on other projects, such as Mark’s latest role in the new Scream movie.

The reason behind the mini spring break the show is taking this week could be the big move to the new studio at 7 Husdon Square, Disney’s new home in New York City.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Kelly recently filmed the last new show at LIVE’s original studio, and the following new shows may not be until next week.

Here’s what we know about the massive undertaking moving LIVE to the new studio home

Kelly’s big move to the new studio could happen since the last new episode aired in their long-time studio home the previous week.

Even the website 1iota.com, which offers tickets for guests to attend live tapings, does not offer tickets for this week.

Other ABC stars, such as Al Roker’s wife, Deborah Roberts, are taking a break as their shows move. During the upheaval, Al and Deborah recently visited Hawaii with their son, Nick, for a nice vacation.

Hopefully, Kelly and Mark will enjoy some time in the sun during this move, much like Al and his wife Deborah did.

Kelly and her show, LIVE, were among the last holdouts in the original building, as Art Moore did not want to oversee the move.

Art chose to retire so he would not have to deal with the logistical nightmare of moving a show that had been in the original building for decades.

Fans should not worry that LIVE will rerun all week while the show moves, as Kelly is always great about offering new host chats daily.

Since the St. Patrick’s Day episode aired some repeat interviews, some parts, such as the host chat, are new.

What should you expect on LIVE this week?

The Live with Kelly and Mark website shows who will be on during the move to the new studio, which is expected this week during spring break.

The remainder of the week features guests such as Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Blair Underwood, Hugh Jackman, and Ralph Macchio.

Hopefully, Kelly will open her show next week with a bang and show everyone how awesome the new studio is with a new set.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.