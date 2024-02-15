Here’s why Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos do not celebrate Valentine’s Day

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos recently had their old pal, Ryan Seacrest, back on Live with Kelly and Mark, and it seemed like old times.

Ryan left his spot as co-host last April, with Mark taking over, and he has been on the show one other time since then.

The American Idol host was so excited and a little intimidated to be back on Live that he shared that he bought shoes with heels higher than Mark’s to be a bit taller.

Ryan then reciprocated the invitation to be a guest on Live by having Kelly and Mark on his podcast this week. The podcast, On Air with Ryan Seacrest, shared the episode The Trip to Colorado on Valentine’s Day.

Ryan had Kelly and Mark on to talk about their anti-Valentine traditions after asking Mark about the show and how it is going with him as co-host.

Mark told Ryan he talks to Kelly “less about the show now that I’m on the show.” In a surprising revelation, Mark shared that he can’t remember who was on the show that day.

Kelly revealed to Ryan, ‘We don’t celebrate’ Valentine’s Day

On the podcast, Ryan mentioned Valentine’s Day, and Kelly was adamant that she and Mark do not celebrate. She revealed they used to shower the kids with treats, but now that they are all grown, they don’t really celebrate.

Kelly called it “cliche” and “gross” but said, “Every day of our lives is loving and special,” which is the main reason why they do not celebrate the day.

Ryan also spoke about Live with Kelly and Mark going to Las Vegas at the end of the month and that Mark is an ordained minister.

There is speculation that Kelly and Mark may renew their vows in Vegas. If not, maybe Mark will officiate at a wedding ceremony. Either way, it will undoubtedly be exciting to watch.

Ryan told listeners that Kelly and Mark are as natural in person as they are on television. They do seem like the real deal as a couple.

Kelly and Mark still shared loving posts for Valentine’s Day

Despite not celebrating the holiday, they shared posts declaring love and other Valentine’s Day themes on their social media pages.

Mark shared a photo of him and Kelly on Instagram.

Kelly responded to Mark, “Ten hearts.” and a fan asked where they were in the photo. Mark took the time to reply, “In the sugarcane field.”

And Kelly shared a photo of them in front of a LOVE statue.

They seem to make every day loving and special, as Kelly said. No matter where they are, on vacation or working, they seem to love each other as fully as they can.

Live with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.