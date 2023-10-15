Here’s who Meghan McCain misses from The View — and it’s not her co-hosts

Meghan McCain is familiar to viewers of The View since she was a controversial co-host from 2017 to 2021.

The 38-year-old daughter of the late Senator John McCain has been speaking out lately on various things.

Her new podcast, Meghan McCain Has Entered the Chat, premiers October 17, 2023.

The podcast is her first large project since she left The View in 2021. It is reported to be part hard news and part entertainment.

Meghan has created her own production company even though she is so done with television and finds it superficial.

But that clearly won’t stop her from talking about it on her podcast and as she promotes that podcast, she cannot stop talking about and throwing shade at her former show, The View.

Meghan cannot stop talking about The View

For a talk show aimed at women, The View has had its share of former co-hosts speaking out about their experiences.

Meghan McCain and Rosie O’Donnell are the most recent ladies taking their grievances public.

Rosie O’Donnell had a terrible time and accused the producers of giving preferential treatment to specific hosts and moderators.

Meghan, in an interview about her new company and podcast, revealed who she misses on The View.

First, she clarified that she doesn’t “watch it at all.” Telling The Messenger that it is like “going through an ex-boyfriend’s Instagram.”

And while Meghan does miss some of the people from The View, she certainly wasn’t talking about her former co-hosts.

Instead, she claims to miss the wardrobe crew, calling them “very kind.” She also pointed out the real reason why she missed them.

In a contradiction of her comments about working in television as being “superficial,” she said that she likes “getting dressed up.”

Sunny thinks Meghan would be great on this television show

There is a certain amount of animosity between the ladies. Meghan has said terrible things about her time on The View in the media.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Meghan is quoted as saying, “As for me – may the bridges I burn light the way.”

For Sunny to even mention Meghan during an interview could mean that she is trying to get a dig in on her ex-colleague.

According to Sunny, Meghan’s husband mean-tweeted her on social media even though Sunny considered Meghan a friend.

Sunny suggested to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that Meghan would be perfect in a Bravo show, The Real Housewives of Potomac.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.