Here’s when Kelly Ripa will return to LIVE with Kelly and Mark with new shows

This past month has been hard on LIVE with Kelly and Mark fans since Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have been vacationing.

Fans have had to watch old interviews these last few weeks, although the host chats have been new, just pre-recorded.

Kelly and Mark have been in Italy for the last couple of weeks with Lola Consuelos, their only daughter.

Mark and Kelly’s team, Campobasso, FC, is starting a new season in Italy, and the couple has used Lola to spearhead a new ad campaign.

Kelly and Mark spent their summer traveling with the children, but Kelly received the most significant honor when she was named a Disney Legend at their awards ceremony.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

As Kelly and Mark’s summer vacation ends, they have revealed when LIVE with Kelly and Mark will return with completely new episodes for fans.

Here’s when LIVE will be back with all new shows

The crew at LIVE has shared a video montage on their Instagram, letting everyone know when the show will be back.

In the first still photo from the video, Kelly and Mark are smiling at their desks on LIVE.

Kelly and Mark update the set every year, and seeing what is new this year will be exciting. The changes could include a new set and a new video montage.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark will return with new shows in a week. Pic credit: @livekellyandmark/Instagram

In another shot, LIVE with Kelly and Mark confirmed they will return with all new shows in a week. They will all return to the studio on Tuesday, September 3, 2024.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos will be back on LIVE in a week. Pic credit: @livekellyandmark/Instagram

ABC7 reports that the guest list for the first week includes some of the stars of everyone’s favorite shows and movies.

Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White, Taraji P. Henson, David Muir, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Demi Moore, Laverne Cox, Derek Hough, Edie Falco, Colin Farrell, Eva Mendes, and Elizabeth Olsen are just some of the guests on the show during its first week back.

Ryan Seacrest will hopefully share some new stories about Kelly and get back at her for her antics during the Disney Legend Awards. She snuck into his dressing room and put him on blast for this snack habit.

Kelly and Mark share some photos from their vacation

Kelly and Mark seem to be still vacationing in Italy, getting every bit of fun they can before returning to the studio.

Mark and Kelly have shared some photos of their vacation to their Instagram reels, which are temporary stories.

In one, Mark shared a snap of Kelly sitting on the edge of a pier overlooking the water.

Mark Consuelos shared a photo of Kelly Ripa. Pic credit: @instasuelos/Instagram

And Kelly shared a lovely photo of Lola and Mark alongside herself while on vacation in Italy.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs on weekdays on ABC.