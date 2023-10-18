Here’s how to watch the Great American Family Christmas movie schedule online

October is more than halfway over, and that means it’s time for the holiday season to begin!

Well, that is, if you enjoy starting Christmas early, and honestly, who doesn’t?

Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas starts later this week and has a slew of great movies to tune into over the next couple of months, but there’s more where that came from.

If you’re a fan of Hallmark’s Christmas movies, you’ll definitely want to check out what Great American Family has going on for Christmas too.

Of course, these movies can be viewed on the Great American Family channel on television, but what if you don’t have cable?

Here are all the ways you can catch up with stars like Candace Cameron Bure, Lori Loughlin, and Chad Michael Murray this holiday season for the Great American Christmas lineup.

How to watch Great American Christmas online

Fortunately, Great American Family is available through several streaming services and plans.

One choice is Philo, which comes with a free seven-day trial and costs $25 per month.

Another way would be to watch through Sling TV, with plans starting at $40 a month, though the first month is available half off right now.

FuboTV is another great option. At $75 a month, you can watch them live or record the movies to watch on your own time, and the service comes with 1,000 hours of DVR cloud storage.

Another option for roughly $70 a month would be to watch Great American Christmas via Hulu + Live TV. The movies stream live in most areas.

Can you watch Great American Family for free?

Each streaming service costs a penny or more to use, so some fans want to know if there’s a way to watch Great American Family for free.

Unfortunately, there’s no way to watch the channel without paying for it in some capacity, whether that’s through your cable subscription or through a streaming service.

Thankfully, there are plenty of options to choose from.

When does Great American Christmas start?

Christmas lovers rejoice because the Great American Christmas has already started!

It began Saturday, October 14, and will run through Saturday, December 23.

Viewers can watch 20 original movies featuring their favorite stars as they go through different romances, meet-cutes, and more this holiday season.

Plus, for those looking for an extra Christmas kick, holiday movies will be available to stream via Hallmark Movies Now starting October 19.

Mark your calendars, dim the lights, make some hot chocolate, and prepare to have your hearts full with these incredible holiday originals.