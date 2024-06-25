Here’s how Mark Consuelos’ brutally honest review caused hurt feelings on Live

LIVE with Kelly and Mark may be showing previously recorded shows this week, but there are still new host chats, Stump Mark games, and cooking segments, such as a new one showcasing air fryers.

Kelly Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, always seem to enjoy the food segments on the show, but a recent recipe did not sit well with Mark.

Kelly adheres to a diet so strict that fans worry about her health, so she loves to try the snacks and treats the chefs showcase during the food segments.

One guest has been on the show several times with Kelly, and Mark usually loves his dishes, but this time, Mark could not control his response.

The last time this TikTok star was on the show, they showcased Mark’s favorite type of sandwich, peanut butter and jelly, and he could not stop gushing over it.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Mark and Kelly are such professionals that if they did not like something, one would think they would move on to the next dish without hurting someone’s feelings, but not this time.

Mark blurted out ‘It’s awful’ during a food segment

During a food segment that included “Trending Foods” with TikTok star Corey B, Mark made an admission that seemed almost to make the chef cry.

Corey was on the show to demonstrate how to make air-fried macaroni and cheese, but things did not go well for him.

The foodie declared to Kelly and Mark that this dish was “going to blow your mind,” despite their looking aghast at the amount of cheese in it.

“More cheese?” Kelly asked at one point during the segment. Once Kelly and Mark tasted it, Kelly said, “That’s good,” while Mark initially said it tasted “Delicious!”

As Corey moved on to the next dish, something with chocolate chips and water, Mark had to stop him.

Mark said in a brutally honest tone, “I gotta tell you, that’s awful.”

Once Corey realized what Mark had said, his face fell, and he almost cried as he said, “That doesn’t hurt my feelings at all!”

Time will tell if Corey will be invited back to LIVE with Kelly and Mark or if he will even accept another invitation after that honest assessment of his recipe.

More news from Live with Kelly and Mark

Mark recently admitted that he had a “major anxiety attack” during a segment on LIVE with Steve Guttenberg.

Kelly gave some much-needed career advice to her daughter Lola as she seeks to move her singing career to London.

Kelly and Mark had been on vacation, but Kelly said she was happy to be “out of the wilderness” and back with her hairstylist.

More live episodes of LIVE with Kelly and Mark will be shown starting July 1, 2024.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.