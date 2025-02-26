Here’s how Ken Jennings is stealing Ryan Seacrest’s thunder in the game show wars

Everyone has their favorite game show they grew up loving to watch and yell out answers at the screen.

In the evening, it is either Wheel of Fortune (WOF) or Jeopardy!, or perhaps both, as folks settle in to unwind after a busy day.

Both shows have changed things up in recent years, with the death of Alex Trebek in November 2020 because of stage IV pancreatic cancer and the retirement of Pat Sajak last year.

Ken Jennings became the host of the popular show Jeopardy! and Ryan Seacrest left Live with Kelly and Ryan to stand next to Vanna White on WOF.

Ken Jennings and Ryan Seacrest dominate on weeknights with their respective shows, Jeopardy! and WOF, but one is coming out as a clear winner in the ratings war.

At the beginning of the season, Ryan Seacrest and his Wheel of Fortune led the ratings, but Ken Jennings’s Jeopardy! knocked them down in January.

Ken’s show knocked down Ryan’s in terms of viewers

Ken is doing something right on Jeopardy! His hard work shows the number of viewers that tuned in last month to watch.

At the beginning of the season, WOF was at the top with 8,310,000 views, while Jeopardy! trailed with 7,113,000.

The Sun reports that Nielsen’s numbers have changed drastically with Jeopardy! coming out on top with 8,430,000, while WOF plummeted to 8,111,000.

What secret sauce does Ken Jennings have that Ryan Seacrest doesn’t? One reason could be a special Jeopardy! The Champions Wild Card Tournament is a fan favorite.

Fans love to watch Drew Goins on Jeopardy! anytime he’s on, and he is a particularly strong draw for ratings.

Ryan is having problems on WOF because fans feel that the show does not offer $100,000 prizes often enough.

The top prize has been $40,000, nothing higher, and fans are noticing. If the game isn’t exciting, viewers could drop the show. A recent episode is an excellent example of a $40,000 limit.

Fans noticed and started to comment on WOF’s YouTube channel. One fan said, “It’s always 40,000.” Another in the sample asked about the whereabouts of the “$100 grand.”

Wheel of Fortune must step up their game to return to the top.

Now that the Tournament of Champions ended, it is the JIT era

Jeopardy! is currently doing its Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament with some familiar faces in the group.

As Monsters and Critics has reported, Amy Schneider lost on the first night but proved to be a gracious loser.

So, what is your favorite, Wheel of Fortune or Jeopardy!? Be sure to write in and let us know!