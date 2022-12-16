Henry Cavill to head new Warhammer 40,000 project

Henry Cavill will head the new Warhammer 40,000 project that has just been announced. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Gary Mitchell/Landmark Media

It has been a whirlwind ride the last month or so for Henry Cavill, and finally, he has some good news to share.

It all started when he pulled out of Season 4 of The Witcher. It was believed that he was leaving due to his upcoming role as Superman in Man of Steel 2.

However, there were also rumors that he left The Witcher due to creative differences with the direction in which Netflix was going with the epic fantasy series.

Then just this week, his gig as Superman also fell through, with the new CEOs of the DC Universe deciding they were taking a different — and younger — direction with their Superman movie.

Now, the actor has just announced that he will head a brand new project that will bring life to Warhammer 40,000.

Sign up for our newsletter!

It is anticipated that Cavill will oversee its production as well as star in it, according to Kotaku.

Warhammer 40K heads to Amazon

According to a statement that Cavill posted to his official Instagram account, he will now be heading to Amazon with his new Warhammer 40,000 project.

“For 30 years I have dreamt of seeing a Warhammer universe in live action,” Cavill wrote.

“Now, after 22 years of experience in this industry, I finally feel that I have the skill set and experience to guide a Warhammer Cinematic Universe into life. Partnering with Natalie Viscuso at Vertigo has been a blessing beyond words, without her we might not have found the perfect home at Amazon. And having a home like Amazon will give us the freedom to be true to the massive scope of Warhammer.”

Henry Cavill promises to stay true to this fandom

Along with sharing the exciting news, the actor also vowed that he would stay true to his fandom and deliver exactly what they expect to see in this universe, potentially giving a sly dig at Netflix and the changes they made to The Witcher.

“To all of you Warhammer fans out there, I promise to respect this IP that we love. I promise to bring you something familiar. And I endeavour to bring you something fantastic that is, as of yet, unseen,” Cavill revealed.

But for those who can’t want to watch this new series right away, unfortunately, it looks set to be quite the wait. As yet, while Cavill is believed to be starring in Warhammer 40,000, there is plenty of positions to be filled behind the scenes before other actors are cast.

“Our first steps are to find our Filmmaker/Creator/Writer. Watch this space, my friends,” Cavill added.

No release date has been confirmed for the Warhammer 40,000 project yet, but viewers can look forward to seeing Henry Cavill in Season 3 of Netflix’s The Witcher.