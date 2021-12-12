Heels Season 2 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig in Heels. Pic credit: Starz

When Stephen Amell left his long-time role as Oliver Queen on Arrow, he quickly found a new home on Starz.

Amell took on the lead role in the drama series Heels, based in the world of indie wrestling.

Amell and Alexander Ludwig star as brothers who play the bad guy and hero in the wrestling promotion who also own the company that their father created years before.

With their dad dead, the brothers not only battle in the ring, but also behind the scenes as they fight over the direction of their family’s wrestling promotion in rural Georgia.

The first season ended on October 10, 2021, and fans were ready for more.

Here is everything we know so far about Heels Season 2.

Is there going to be a Season 2 of Heels?

Variety reported in November 2021 that Starz renewed Heels for a second season.

It was no shock the show would return, as it was a critical success, with a 96% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. IMDb users rated it at a high 8.1 out of 10, with over 5,000 votes.

“It’s clear from the critical and fan acclaim that the stories and characters from the Duffy Wrestling League have made a connection with audiences bringing a community that is not often found to premium TV,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, president and CEO of Starz.

“I’m excited for our amazing cast and executive producers to get back into the ring together for a second season.”

Mike O’Malley will also return as showrunner of Heels.

Release date latest: When does Heels Season 2 come out?

There is no word on when Heels Season 2 will come out on Starz, but the production will start off in 2022.

With that in mind, the show could possibly return in late 2022. There isn’t a lot of post-production work that needs to be done, at least compared to what Amell needed to do in Arrow, so the show could be back as early as September again.

We will update this article when the news of Heels Season 2’s release date is announced.

Heels Season 2 cast updates

Stephen Amell returns as Jack Spade, an independent professional wrestler who owns his own promotion in Georgia with his brother. He is the “heel” in the wrestling promotion, which is another word for the villain.

Alexander Ludwig will return as his brother Ace, as they feud about the direction of the promotion and which should be the top guy. He is the “babyface” in the promotion, which means he is the hero.

Also returning to Heels is Alison Luff as Jack’s wife Staci Space, Mary McCormack as Willie Day, Jack’s business partner, Kelli Berglund as Crystal Tyler, Ace’s love interest, Allen Maldonado as Rooster Robbins, a star wrestler for the company, James Harrison as Apocalypse, an experienced journeyman wrestler, Roxton Garcia as Thomas Spade, Jack and Staci’s son, and Chris Bauer as Wild Bill Hancock, a retired wrestler turned scout.

Trey Tucker and Robby Ramos have been promoted to series regulars for Season 2. Tucker stars as Bobby Pin, an intelligent and funny wrestler in the company while Ramos stars as Diego Cottonmouth, another wrestler.

Showrunner Mike O’Malley will also return in the role of Charlie Gully.

Professional wrestling star CM Punk also starred in Season 1 as wrestler Ricky Rabies, and there is no word on if he will return for the second season. Punk is now wrestling full-time for AEW, so his return is up in the air.

Heels Season 2 spoilers

Heels follows the Duffy Wrestling League, a local indie professional wrestling promotion in the town of Duffy, Georgia.

Stephen Amell plays Jack Spade and Alexander Ludwig plays his brother Ace, and the main drama follows the two brothers as they feud about the direction of the promotion and the lasting legacy of their dad, who started the promotion.

The two brothers are also stars in the company.

The first season of Heels ended with Crystal Tyler (Kelli Berglund) winning the championship when the entire title match went wrong and in the end, Jack and Ace were at odds more than ever.

Jack also saw his marriage to Staci (Alison Luff) on the rocks when she learned he sabotaged his own brother and began to believe he was becoming a “heel” in real life.

There is also a chance that Ace quits the promotion, which would deliver a major blow to the company, so the second season will be all about the brothers trying to come to terms and Jack attempting to salvage his marriage.

