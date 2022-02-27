Hallmark’s streaming platform adds movie from canceled mystery series to its lineup

Kellie Martin and Viv Leacock in Hailey Dean Mysteries: A Will to Kill. The movie will be available on Hallmark Movies Now in March. Pic credit: Crown Media

Hallmark Movies Now, the streaming service run by Crown Media, is adding 12 movies to its lineup in March, including one from a mystery series that was recently canceled.

Hailey Dean Mysteries: A Will to Kill will be available to stream on March 10. The movie, starring Kellie Martin and When Calls the Heart’s Viv Leacock, was part of a series that premiered on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries in 2016.

Based on novels written by Nancy Grace, the movies featured Hailey Dean (played by Martin), a former DA prosecutor who became a therapist following the murder of her fiancé. In each episode, she works with a detective (played by Leacock) to solve a murder.

A Will to Kill was the sixth of nine movies in the series, which Crown Media decided to drop last year. Fans only became aware of the move when Martin told them on social media that the series was over.

“I just found out that Hailey Dean is done at Hallmark,” Kellie Martin wrote on Twitter. “Really sad and sorry to report.”

Soon after, actress Danica McKellar told fans on social media that her Hallmark mystery series, Matchmaker Mysteries, had also been canceled. When a fan asked her when the next one was coming out, McKellar broke the news.

Kellie Martin tells fans that her Hallmark mystery series is finished. Pic credit: @kellie_martin/Twitter

“They decided to stop making them last summer,” she wrote in a tweet. “Let them know how you feel; I’d love to make more mysteries — a lot of us would.”

Danica McKellar tells fans that Hallmark has no plans to make more movies for its Matchmaker Mysteries series. Pic credit: @danicamckellar/Twitter

Other mysteries coming in March

Films from three other mystery series will also be added to Hallmark Movies Now. The pilot episode of Mystery 101 will be available to stream from March 3. The movie features Jill Wagner as a professor of literature with a knack for solving crimes.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Eat, Drink, and Be Buried: A Gourmet Detective Mystery, will be available to stream from March 17. Starring Brooke Burns and Dylan Neal, the movie follows a San Francisco homicide detective (Burns) who works with a gourmet chef (Neal) to solve the murder of a guest at a publishing magnate’s costume party.

The fourth in the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries will also join the platform in March. In Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: The Julius House, small-town librarian Aurora (played by Candace Cameron Bure) buys her dream house, only to discover that the family that once lived there disappeared without a trace.

Romantic comedies

Crown Media will also add the following romantic comedies to Hallmark Movies Now during the month of March:

Beverly Hills Wedding (March 3)

All of My Heart: The Wedding (March 3)

As Luck Would Have It (March 10)

Fashionably Yours (March 10)

Right In Front of Me (March 17)

Love On the Menu (March 17)

Hearts Down Under (March 24)

Just Add Romance (March 24)

Hailey Dean Mysteries: A Will to Kill will be available to stream on Hallmark Movies Now starting March 10.