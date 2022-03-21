Hallmark’s Greg Hovanessian joins the cast of CW’s Walker: Independence

Greg Hovanessian as Dr. Chuck Stewart on Hallmark Channel’s When Hope Calls. The actor was recently cast in a spinoff of the CW series Walker, Texas Ranger. Pic credit: Crown Media

Greg Hovanessian of When Hope Calls, a series that originally ran on Hallmark Channel, has been cast in a new pilot for the CW. Hovanessian, who played Dr. Chuck Stewart on When Hope Calls, will play Sheriff Tom Davidson on CW’s Walker: Independence.

The actor announced the news on social media with a photo of an article from Deadline.

“Very much looking forward to this…” he wrote in the caption.

Walker: Independence is an origin story set in the 1800s. It follows Abby Walker (played by Arrow’s Katherine McNamara), an affluent woman from Boston whose husband is shot dead in front of her as the two are on their way out West.

Determined to avenge his death, Walker teams up with a stranger named Hoyt Rawlins (played by Matt Barr). While tracking the man who killed Walker’s husband, they travel to the town of Independence, Texas, where they meet Sheriff Tom Davidson.

The show is an origin story for the CW series Walker, Texas Ranger. A reboot of the Chuck Norris show of the same name, Walker, Texas Ranger, premiered last year on the CW with Supernatural’s Jared Padalecki in the title role.

About Greg Hovanessian

A native of southern Ontario, Hovanessian got his start onscreen in the 2013 film AKP: Job 27. He had parts on the TV series Nikita, Covert Affairs, and the historical drama Reign. In 2019, he was cast in When Hope Calls, which was a spinoff of the Hallmark Channel show When Calls the Heart. The show follows two orphaned sisters, Lillian and Grace, who are reunited as adults and start an orphanage in the small town of Brookfield.

Hovanessian played Dr. Chuck Stewart, who was a rancher turned veterinarian. He was also a love interest for Grace (played by Jocelyn Hudon).

The show was broadcast first on Crown Media’s streaming platform, Hallmark Movies Now, before airing on Hallmark Channel.

On Home and Family

During a 2019 appearance on Hallmark Channel’s Home and Family, Hovanessian revealed that he is as big a romantic as the character she played on When Hope Calls. When asked about his girlfriend, he revealed that their connection was instant.

“I saw her, and there was something about her I just had to have,” he said.

He also talked about his love of motocross and gymnastics and revealed that he had been injured so many times that he learned how to balance on one wheel in a wheelchair while waiting in the emergency room.

Production is expected to begin soon on the pilot for Walker: Independence.