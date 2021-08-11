Hallmark will air 12 new movies during its Fall Harvest event

Hallmark will air 12 new movies during its Fall Harvest events, including a new installment of its mystery series Signed, Sealed, Delivered. Pic credit: Crown Media

Summer may still be in full swing, but Hallmark is already looking ahead to fall. The network announced it will debut six new romantic comedies and six mysteries in September and October as part of its annual Fall Harvest event. The lineup includes a new installment in the Signed, Sealed Delivered series.

“Um. Give y’all 3 guesses what I’m working on, right now?” series star Eric Mabius wrote on Instagram, next to a photo of the script.

Fans have waited three years for a new movie featuring the “POstables,” four postal workers who solve mysteries by tracking down the recipients of so-called undeliverable mail. The 12th in the series, which will debut at the end of October, is currently being filmed in Vancouver. Hallmark has not released a title.

Romantic comedies

Roadhouse Romance, starring Lauren Alaina and Tyler Hynes, debuts Saturday, September 11 on Hallmark Channel at 9/8c.

Alaina plays Callie, a country music lover who is trying to keep her grandfather’s dreams alive. When she meets TV director Luke (played by Hynes), she begins to question her devotion to the past and starts looking to the future.

Raise a Glass to Love, starring Laura Osnes and Juan Pablo Di Pace, debuts Saturday, September 18 on Hallmark Channel at 9/8c.

Osnes plays Jenna, an aspiring sommelier who returns to her family’s vineyard and meets Marcelo (played by Di Pace), the new Argentinian winemaker. The film includes a cameo appearance by Master Sommelier Jennifer Huether.

Love at the Steeplechase, starring Nikki DeLoach and Scott Porter, debuts Saturday, September 25 on Hallmark Channel at 9/8c.

In this movie, DeLoach plays a writer who returns to her family’s ranch and rediscovers her love of riding.

Love Strikes Twice, starring Katie Findlay and Wyatt Nash, debuts Saturday, October 2, on Hallmark Channel at 9/8c.

Findlay and Nash play a married couple who have grown apart. When Findlay’s character Maggie wishes for a do-over, she wakes up 15 years in the past.

South Beach Love, starring Taylor Cole and William Levy, will debut Saturday, October 9 on Hallmark Channel at 9/8c.

Based on a book best-selling author Caridad Pineiro, the film follows rival chefs catering two different quinceaneras, both competing for coverage in the local newspaper.

Flirting With Romance, Erinn Westbrook, Brooks Darnel Saturday, October 16 on Hallmark Channel at 9/8c.

Westbrook plays a love advice expert, Darnell a dating columnist. When they meet, they realize that all their tricks and strategies won’t work on each other.

Dramas and Mysteries

Redemption in Cherry Springs, starring Rochelle Aytes and Keith Robinson, will debut Sunday, September 12 on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries at 9/8c.

A reporter returns to her hometown for a break. When her friend disappears, she uses her skills as a journalist to track her down.

Finding Love in Mountain View, starring Danielle C. Ryan and Myko Olivier, will debut Sunday, September 19 on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries at 9/8c.

When her cousin passes away, a career-focused architect must care for the children she left behind.

One Summer, starring Sam Page, Sarah Drew, and Amanda Schull, will debut Sunday, September 26 on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries at 9/8c.

Based on the book by David Baldacci, One Summer tells the story of a widower who takes his kids to visit his wife’s hometown.

Rise and Shine, Benedict Stone, starring Tom Everett Scott, Mia Maestro, and Ella Ballentine, will debut Sunday, October 3 on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries at 9/8c.

Scott stars as Benedict Stone, who desperately wants his wife back after a trial separation. In the middle of all this, his teenage niece arrives for an unexpected visit.

The Vows We Keep, starring Fiona Gubelmann, Antonio Cayonne, and Linda Thorson, will debut Sunday, October 10 on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries at 9/8c.

In this movie, Gubelmann is trying to organize the perfect wedding for her sister when she finds out the historic inn where the event is being staged has been sold.

Finally, the next installment of Signed, Sealed, Delivered — which is still untitled — will debut Sunday, October 17 on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries at 9/8c.

Shane (played by Kristin Booth) and Oliver (played by Eric Mabius) are planning their wedding when they meet a boy with leukemia trying to reunite with an old friend.