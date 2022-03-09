Hallmark star Danica McKellar uses her love of math and physics on new Fox reality show

Danica McKellar in the Hallmark film Matchmaker Mysteries: A Fatal Romance. The actress is making use of her love of math and physics as a judge on the Fox show Domino Masters. Pic credit: Crown Media

For years now, actress Danica McKellar has worked hard to help children (and adults) understand and appreciate math. She has written 12 books on the topic, with titles such as Math Doesn’t Suck and Kiss My Math, and runs a website, McKellar Math, dedicated to the subject.

Tonight on Fox, the mathematician will get a chance to share her knowledge on the reality show Domino Masters. Produced by the same team that put together the show Lego Masters, the program will feature teams building domino structures and then knocking them down.

“I can’t wait for you to see the mind-blowingly impressive domino structures our brilliant teams created,” the actress wrote in a post on her Instagram page. “It’s a wild, nail-biting ride and you’re gonna love it! It’s almost….TOPPLE TIME!”

The show is hosted by Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet. The other judges are former NFL player Vernon Davis, and expert domino artist and YouTube star Steve Price.

The three teams competing will create structures using blocks and kinetic devices.

“I can’t believe what our teams were able to create in less than in 16 hours,” McKellar said during an Instagram Live appearance to promote the show.

Love of math

McKellar first became known to television audiences as Winnie Cooper on the series The Wonder Years, which ran from 1988 to 1993 on ABC.

After the show ended, she earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from UCLA. As an undergraduate, she helped author a mathematical-physics theorem, the Chayes-McKellar-Winn theorem. She has also testified before Congress on the state of women in the fields of math and science.

New projects

Domino Masters is only one of many projects McKellar has taken on recently. In October, the actress announced she had signed a contract to make four movies with GAC Family, a new network started by Crown Media Family Network’s former CEO Bill Abbott.

The Winter Palace, which she starred in and produced, premiered on GAC Family on January 8. In an interview with The List, she said she would use some of the skills she learned on Dancing With the Stars in one of the movies she makes for GAC Family.

“I can’t give you a lot of details yet, but I’m working on one that involves some dance, which is a lot of fun,” she said.

Domino Masters will air tonight (March 9) on Fox at 9/8c.