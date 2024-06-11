Hallmark favorites Lacey Chabert and Brennan Elliott reunite for 10th movie

Hallmark has a proven track record with feel-good movies, but there’s something about Lacey Chabert and Brennan Elliott’s movies that lift the flicks to another level.

Thankfully, the dynamic duo will share the screen again later this year as part of the cable network’s Fall Into Love programming event.

Deadline has confirmed they will co-lead His & Hers, which finds them playing a married couple, Dana (Chabert) and Mark (Elliott).

According to the logline, the storyline involves them playing “high-powered lawyers at two separate New York City law firms who find themselves on opposing sides of a messy divorce between two reality stars.”

“When both clients are unable to compromise, everyone heads to a courtroom that results in tensions infiltrating Dana and Mark’s otherwise happy household.”

It sounds like a compelling change of pace for Hallmark because the network has largely avoided anything reality TV-related in the past.

Hallmark tries something different

It will be interesting to see how the two reality stars will be portrayed in the movie. Speaking of unscripted projects, Chabert is set to headline a series called Celebrations With Lacey Chabert later this year.

Like we said, this is a different direction for Hallmark, but given Chabert’s star power and her success on and off the channel, it makes sense to switch things up here.

As for His & Hers, Chabert and Elliott are excited about working together at Hallmark again for their tenth movie. Viewers will also be excited about the two scene-stealers joining forces again.

“A chance to reunite with my dear friend, Brennan Elliot and bringing these stories to the audience together is always such a joyful experience. I hope the fans enjoy these new characters!” Chabert enthused.

Added Elliott, “I have been so blessed and lucky to have been able to star in 10 films with Lacey Chabert!”

“She is a great friend, and collaborating with her on screen has been one of the most treasured and impactful joys of my career.”

Hallmark favorites will return

Hallmark has had a great year with The Way Home Season 2 and When Calls The Heart Season 11, which have secured renewals for 2024.

Many new movies will be released in the coming months, as well as Celebrations With Lacey Chabert.

Chabert will also likely star in other company movies. We’ll keep you posted.

His & Hers is set to premiere on Hallmark in late 2024. Hallmark movies are also available to stream on Peacock.