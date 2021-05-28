Hallmark Channel announces lineup for Memorial Day weekend Rom-Com-a-Thon

Autumn Reeser and Jesse Metcalfe star in Country Wedding, part of Hallmark Channel’s Memorial Day weekend Romcomathon. Pic credit: Crown Media

Hallmark Channel is kicking off the holiday weekend with a lineup of romantic comedies. The Rom-Com-a-Thon Memorial Day weekend will begin Sunday morning, May 30, at 9/8c with One Perfect Wedding, starring Taylor Cole and Jack Turner.

Back-to-back romcoms will follow until 9/8c when Hallmark will air the latest episode of the series The Good Witch.

The love fest continues Monday morning, 5/31 at 9/8c with A Ring by Spring, starring Rachel Boston and Kirby Morrow.

Here is a complete lineup for the Rom-Com-a-Thon Memorial Day weekend:

Sunday, 5/30

With her book tour in two weeks and his expanding business plans, Cara and Ben put their long engagement behind them and book the chalet for a small wedding with friends and family. Starring Taylor Cole and Jack Turner.

Dr. Kate Lawrence, a celebrity relationship expert, plans to publicly announce her engagement to Bryan. As Kate prepares to share the news, Bryan shocks her by breaking up with her and calling off the wedding. With Vanessa Marcil and David Sutcliffe.

When an engaged couple can’t agree on anything, the mother of the groom hires a wedding planner and an event planner to help. The two planners are as different as night and day, but they soon learn opposites do indeed attract. Starring Danica McKellar and Paul Greene.

A newly engaged bride’s dream wedding is threatened by her scheming future mother-in-law, when a sudden change in plans pushes her perfect outdoor June wedding up to a wintry January date. With Brooke D’Orsay, Wes Brown, and Marilu Henner.

A meddling woman wins her sister an all-paid-for Beverly Hills Wedding, but is disappointed to learn her ex will be invited along to help plan. Stars Brooke D’Orsay and Brendan Penny.

Nate and Brooke are going to the same four weddings, four weekends in a row. To avoid set-ups, they go together as “wedding buddies.” But what starts as a friendship soon becomes deeper. Stars Kimberley Sustad and Paul Campbell.

Monday, 5/31

A fiercely independent single woman is forced to consider marrying her not-so-perfect boyfriend when a gypsy fortuneteller convinces her she must be engaged by the spring or risk a lifetime alone. With Rachel Boston and Kirby Morrow.

Fitness instructor Molly runs the very popular Bridal Boot Camp, helping prospective brides-to-be get in shape, for their big day. But things get complicated when she meets Nick, the fiancé of one of her clients and sparks fly. Featuring Pascale and Hutton and Kavan Smith from Hallmark’s When Calls the Heart.

Lily produces a wedding reality show, but her success driven world is flipped when her ex, Scott, is cast as groom-to-be. Lily must revisit her past if she’s to find her own happily ever after. Starring Heather Hemmens and Cornelius Smith Jr.

While planning her first wedding, Annalise is shocked to discover the best man is her ex-boyfriend. Meanwhile, inn owners Olivia and Mick both have secret plans in the works. With Jack Wagner, Cindy Busby, Tyler Hynes, and Josie Bissett.

When Josie accidentally catches a wedding bouquet before her engaged friend, she is reminded of a family myth that could jeopardize her friends happiness. Stars Chaley Rose and Nathan Witte.

Ted (Ryan Paevey) asks his friend Jess (Jocelyn Hudon) to plan his wedding to mean girl Kimberly (Kelly Kruger). But as the big day nears, Jess realizes she has romantic feelings for the groom.

Jesse Metcalfe, Autumn Reeser, Laura Mennell, and Lauren Holly star in this movie about a country music star who reconnects with the hometown sweetheart he proposed to when he was 8 years old.

The Memorial Day weekend Rom-Com-A-Thon kicks off this Sunday at 9/8c on Hallmark Channel.