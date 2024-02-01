Grey’s Anatomy Season 20 trailer teases a shocking death

If you thought Grey’s Anatomy was losing its luster, the official trailer for Grey’s Anatomy Season 20 will wash away those concerns.

With new episodes set to get underway on Thursday, March 14, at 9/8c, ABC is kicking off the promotional train relatively early.

The first footage teases plenty of big storylines, including Ellen Pompeo’s return as Meredith Grey and the fate of one of Grey Sloane Memorial’s most popular faces.

While it’s unclear how many episodes Pompeo will be back for, it’s interesting that we’re getting so many spoilers about where her storyline will be at.

As you’ll recall, Meredith left Seattle for Boston, but there were still plenty of questions about where she would go next, including her romantic life.

Of course, we’ve watched her relationship with Nick (Scott Speedman) and its ups and downs.

Meredith and Nick could be together

The good news is that they are moving in the right direction in the clip, with Nick saying he wants to live a long life with Meredith.

It resonates with Meredith, which signals they can navigate whatever they call this relationship.

After being invested in Meredith’s journey for 20 years, it would be unsettling if she didn’t find some semblance of happiness.

After Derek’s death, it seemed like she wouldn’t love again, but she’s been putting herself out there and opened herself up to romance.

With Pompeo and Speedman on board as recurring players, they will only appear in a handful of episodes, so there is the possibility that we’ll witness the end of their time on the show as their characters return to Boston.

Wouldn’t that be a great way to celebrate 20 seasons?

Is Teddy dying on Grey’s Anatomy Season 20?

Unfortunately, the future is not looking so bright for Teddy (Kim Raver), who collapses in the operating room as Winston (Anthony Hill) declares she’s “critical.”

It’s unclear what exactly causes that, but we expect that everyone will be rallying to her bedside as they attempt to save her life.

One thing we’ve learned about everyone on Grey’s Anatomy is that they all show up for one another, whether they’ve drifted apart or not.

Elsewhere in the trailer, we witness Richard’s (James Pickens Jr.) battle with sobriety, and there’s no better person to have a conversation with him than Amelia (Caterina Scorsone).

The big question is whether Amelia can get to her friend before it’s too late.

The series has never shied away from sensitive topics; we expect this to be one of the better storylines this season.

Another romance is brewing on Grey’s Anatomy Season 20

While there’s plenty of drama on the horizon, there’s another romance brewing in the form of Jo (Camilla Luddington) and Link (Chris Carmack), who seem poised to take their relationship to the next level.

There has been plenty of back and forth between them, so we’re intrigued to see where the show takes this.

Then, there’s some drama for the interns as it emerges that someone is getting fired.

We’ll have to chew on that until the series returns because there’s no telling what’s on the horizon with that storyline.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 20 premieres Thursday, March 14, at 9/8c.