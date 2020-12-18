Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 Episode 6 recap: Meredith returns to the beach

On the December 17 episode of Grey’s Anatomy, Meredith shook off a recurring dream she was having and suddenly woke up. Her stats prove she is improving after a prolonged and dangerous time experiencing COVID-19’s extreme symptoms.

The central character of the long-running ABC series had been in a coma-like state for eight days. Not realizing so much time had passed since losing consciousness, Meredith takes some time to acclimate and absorb what had happened to her.

Meredith worries after she wakes up on Grey’s Anatomy

As she processes her experience, Meredith’s main worry is her children and their safety. The sick surgeon is reassured that their aunts, Maggie and Amelia, are taking good care of Ellis, Bailey, and Zola back at her home.

Meanwhile, like so many 0ther victims of this pandemic which has affected the world throughout most of 2020, another Grey Sloan Memorial doctor is also in the midst of his own battle with coronavirus. Tom Koracick had also been hit hard, but after hearing that Meredith woke up, he surreptitiously slips into his colleague’s room to see her.

The two surgeons enjoy a good long visit, making jokes, exchanging barbs, and truly bonding over their common situation.

Meredith rushes to save a life on Grey’s Anatomy

After Koracick leaves, Meredith notices the person in the next room has entered a code red state.

She instinctively rushes out of her hospital bed to help and begins administering CPR to the coded patient. Once other staff members notice, they take over for the surgeon who should not have been out of bed after being so sick.

Sadly, Meredith collapses into Helm’s arms and goes back into a coma. This causes her to return to the beach.

After seeing Derek and George during other coronavirus-induced dreams, nobody appears to be there to greet her this time.

Meanwhile, Richard struggles with how to handle her current state. As her appointed proxy, he needs to make a tough decision about how to handle her case.

Since her lungs had been failing prior to being vaccinated against COVID-19 during a clinical trial, the veteran doctor ultimately knows what he needs to do, even though that means going against her wishes.

During the last few dire moments of the Season 17 winter finale of Grey’s Anatomy, Meredith is rolled into the ICU and intubated in an attempt to save her life.

Does she live or does she die, permanently joining other loved ones on the beach who have passed away before her?

Grey’s Anatomy fans will have to wait until the show returns on March 4, 2021.

ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy is on an extended hiatus.