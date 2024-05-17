Grey’s Anatomy losing second series regular this season as Midori Francis scrubs out

Grey’s Anatomy goes through a shakeup every few years that clears out some of its beloved cast.

After the news of Jake Borelli’s departure amid budget cuts, another player joined him on the way out before production gets underway on Grey’s Anatomy Season 21.

Deadline reports that Midori Francis, who has played Mika Yasuda for the last two seasons, will not return as a series regular.

The news is surprising given that Grey’s Anatomy ushered in a new era last season by introducing a new crop of interns.

Mika had cemented herself as a firm fixture at Grey Sloan Memorial and was expected to continue for years.

But with budget cuts, the show may not even be on the air for the years to come.

Why is Midori Francis leaving Grey’s Anatomy?

Deadline hinted that Francis’ departure is an amicable decision as the actor plots the next phase of her career after signing with WME.

Being a regular on broadcast TV, which typically has around 20 episodes per season, makes it challenging to do other projects.

The good news is that Francis could return to Grey’s Anatomy for several episodes during Season 21 to wrap up Mika’s story.

Negotiations are underway, but we won’t believe it until a deal has been reached.

Mika has been a solid character, towering above the other four interns, so it would be unfortunate if she gets an off-screen goodbye.

More cast members are expected to depart Grey’s Anatomy

The reality is that Francis may not have time to return if she books another exciting project before filming for the next season gets underway.

Given the budget cuts, more names are expected to leave Grey’s Anatomy in the coming months.

The long-running medical drama reduced the episodic guarantees for its returning regulars to save some money.

The news means there will be fewer series regulars on-screen, which may be a bit hard to explain given the hospital setting. Perhaps the showrunners have plans to split the characters between departments and switch up the show’s focus.

ABC has banished Grey’s Anatomy to the 10/9c slot next season to give the Joshua Jackson-led Doctor Odyssey a better timeslot.

Grey’s Anatomy has always performed consistently in delayed viewing, so the network thinks viewers will find the show wherever it goes.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9/8c on ABC. Full episodes are available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu.