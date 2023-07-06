GMA’s Ginger Zee sends temperatures soaring in red sleeveless dress and strappy heels

Ginger Zee looked red-hot as GMA’s chief meteorologist delivered America’s weather forecasts.

It was Ginger, not the hot summer weather, who was responsible for raising temperatures on live TV earlier this week.

The 42-year-old beauty rocked a bright summer dress in a gorgeous red hue and matching heels during a recent segment on GMA.

Ginger shared some behind-the-scenes footage of herself, as posted by hairstylist Merylin Mitchell in her Instagram Story, appropriately set to the song Red Red Wine by UB40.

In the short boomerang clip, Ginger struck a fashionable pose as she pretended to play with her hair before twisting her hips while standing in front of her set’s backdrop.

Ginger’s brunette locks were styled in beachy waves and a side part, and she looked tanned and toned before gracing America’s TV screens.

Ginger, real name Ginger Renee Colonomos, added a pair of strappy red high heels, the perfect complement to her look of the day.

The mom of two then shared some footage of herself reporting the weather in her colorful get-up on her own Instagram feed in two separate posts, showing off her fiery attire as well as sharing a message about global warming with her 1.1 million followers.

The first post was captioned, “July 3 was hottest global surface temp recorded by humans (NCEP) then July 4 beat it. Expect more of this as we are in El Niño and emissions keep rising!”

In her second post, Ginger continued to report on the same topic and wrote in the caption, “For all those that don’t watch @goodmorningamerica we always hit both record highs and lows — so when I report on the global average being warmest on record, it just means more or the globe was hot — not that there is no cold. The basics: the overall trend is up.”

Ginger is an author and climate activist

In her Instagram bio, Ginger lists her job description as “Chief Meteorologist/Managing Editor Climate Unit ABC News, Certified Broadcast Meteorologist (CBM),” making it clear that she’s not a “weather girl.”

The ABC darling is also a New York Times best-selling author with several books under her belt. In her LinkedIn bio, Ginger names some of her other professional accomplishments.

“I have been there before, during and after almost every major natural disaster reporting for ‘Good Morning America’ and across ABC News broadcasts and digital platforms,” Ginger writes.

Ginger has covered Hurricane Katrina, Hurricane Ian, wildfires across the U.S. and France, tornadoes, and more as part of her resume.

Ginger is also a fitness fanatic

When Ginger isn’t delivering the weather forecast, she carves time out of her busy schedule to stay healthy.

In an Instagram Reel from April 2021, Ginger showed off her fitness skills as she performed modified crunches and lunges and lifted free weights from her home gym.

She even pulled off a major multi-tasking feat earlier this year as she recorded her regular segment, all while walking on a treadmill and didn’t get winded once, proving just how in shape she is.

Good Morning America airs at 7/6c on ABC.