GMA’s Deborah Roberts ‘proud’ to step into new role previously held by Amy Robach

Good Morning America correspondent Deborah Roberts will be taking on a new role.

Deborah’s new gig has her stepping into a position that was previously held by Amy Robach.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Amy was let go from all of her anchoring duties when her affair with her costar, TJ Holmes, was exposed.

On Tuesday, Deborah revealed that she is proudly taking over one of those roles.

No, Deborah isn’t taking on a new position on GMA.

Instead, she will be co-anchoring 20/20 with David Muir.

Taking to Instagram, Deborah announced her exciting news and new job opportunity with a picture of her standing beside David.

“I have some news to share. I am thrilled and humbled to step into the role as co anchor @abc2020 alongside my friend and colleague @davidmuirabc,” she began her caption.

Deborah went on to open up about what it felt like to be part of the 20/20 legacy.

“We are proud to carry on the tradition of in-depth reporting on this venerable newsmagazine which has revealed truths and opened hearts and minds for 46 years, beginning with the great Barbara Walters and Hugh Downs,” Deborah expressed.

The IG caption ended with Deborah honoring the one and only Barbara Walters.

“It is the thrill of a lifetime to travel the path which Barbara cleared for women like me who dreamed of reporting meaningful and life changing stories. What a privilege and honor to keep the legacy going @abcnews #gratitude,” read the end of the caption.

Deborah became the iconic show’s first new co-anchor since Amy was fired in January. It hasn’t been revealed yet if her job on 20/20 will impact her current gig on Good Morning America.

20/20 anchor David Muir to working with Deborah Roberts

In the comments section of Deborah’s IG post, David popped up to simply reply,” Let’s go! ❤️.”

However, he gave a more in-depth statement to Variety to share his true feelings about having Deborah by his side when Season 46 of 20/20 premieres on Friday, September 29 at 10/9c on ABC.

“Deborah brings her love of storytelling, her deep commitment to the truth, and most of all, her humanity to everything she does. I cannot wait to stand beside her on ’20/20,” he shared with the outlet.

