GMA host Michael Strahan is a proud ‘Girl Dad’ as he celebrates twin daughters’ graduations

Michael Strahan’s twin daughters are officially high school graduates, and the Good Morning America host couldn’t be prouder.

Michael’s 18-year-old daughters, Isabella and Sophia Strahan, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Jean Muggli Strahan, are headed to distinguished universities after completing 12 years of school.

The 51-year-old GMA host took to Instagram to pay tribute to the twin sisters in separate posts, as Isabella and Sophia attended different high schools.

Sophia was the first of his daughters to graduate from Trinity School and is headed to the prestigious Duke University in Durham, North Carolina.

Michael posed for photos with his daughter as she held up her diploma, clad in her school’s graduation gown.

“My baby girl graduated!! I am so proud of you!!” the former New York Giants pass rusher wrote in the caption. “You are intelligent, beautiful, and I can’t wait to see all of the amazing things you are going to accomplish at Duke. Congrats Sophia!! Love you! ❤️❤️ #GirlDad.”

In another post earlier this week, Michael applauded his other daughter, Isabella, in a carousel post after she graduated from Convent of the Sacred Heart and geared up for college life at USC in the heart of Los Angeles.

In one pic, Michael and Isabella posed outdoors as they made peace signs with their hands while Isabella held her diploma.

Michael also shared some video footage of Isabella walking down the aisle of her high school with friends, wearing a white gown and holding a bouquet of white roses.

In the third slide of the post, Sophia joined her sister, Michael, and his longtime girlfriend, Kayla Quick, 33, for an outdoor group shot.

Michael captioned the post, “✌️ Out high school and on to USC!!! So proud of you, @isabellastrahan!!! Intelligent, beautiful, and hard-working!! I can’t wait to continue to watch you shine!! Love you! ❤️❤️ #GirlDad.”

Michael’s personal and professional lives

Michael was married to Isabella and Sophia’s mom, his ex-wife, Jean, from 1999 until 2006.

In addition to his twin daughters, Isabella and Sophia, Michael has a 31-year-old daughter, Tanita, and a 28-year-old son, Michael Strahan Jr., whom he shares with his ex-wife, Wanda Hutchins, whom he was married to from 1992 until 1996.

Michael joined the daytime TV world several years after he retired from the NFL in 2008 following a successful career as a professional football player.

Michael co-hosted Live! with Kelly and Michael from 2012 to 2016. In 2014, he became a regular contributor to GMA, and in 2016, he left Live! with Kelly and Michael to become a full-time host on GMA, where he remains present day.

Good Morning America airs Monday through Saturday mornings at 7/6c on ABC.