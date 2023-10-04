Ginger Zee’s makeup hack sparks concern and criticism among fans and professionals: ‘So bad for your skin’

Good Morning America meteorologist Ginger Zee got her fans’ knickers in a twist when she revealed a makeup hack that is generally frowned upon.

Most women who wear makeup know that it’s a big no-no to sleep with makeup on your face since it clogs pores, traps oil, and can cause breakouts, infections, wrinkles, and dull skin.

But for a busy working mom like Ginger, sometimes that’s her best option when she’s on the road.

The 42-year-old mom of two took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her dirty little secret with her 1.1 million followers.

“You wanna know my makeup hack?” Ginger asked as she lay in bed. “I sleep in the makeup that was put on me by a professional.”

Ginger noted that it was 9 p.m. ET when she recorded her video and told her followers that her makeup artist applied her makeup at 5 a.m. that morning.

The next morning at 4:30 a.m., Ginger recorded herself again after waking up, showing her followers what her eye makeup looked like after sleeping with it on all night.

“Looks good. Let’s do the rest,” Ginger said before heading to her bathroom to apply the rest of her makeup for the day. An hour later, Ginger was dressed and in full makeup, ready to take on her day.

“Looks good as new, see?” she asked, showing off her day-old eye makeup.

In the caption of her post, Ginger wrote, “Something you may not know about me… I sometimes leave my eye makeup on for two days 😂😂😂 listen, @celineelisemua did a stellar job I could f disrupt her art. Also saves me like ten minutes every time.”

In the comments section of her post, Ginger was met with mixed reactions. While some applauded her for saving time and somehow maintaining great skin even after wearing her eye makeup to bed, others weren’t so impressed.

Ginger Zee is under fire for sleeping in her eye makeup

Makeup artist to the stars and Mally Beauty founder Mally Roncal was one of the first to comment, and she made it clear that she wasn’t happy Ginger was sleeping with eye makeup on.

“Ohhhh mama…nooo!!! I love you and your beautiful healthy eyes and I want them to stay that way!!!!” Mally wrote before offering Ginger a tip.

“I will teach you how to do gorgeous bulletproof eyes in 3 mins flat!!!” she added. “Please, can I?!?!?! @mallybeauty 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🩷🩷🩷🩷🩷🩷🩷”

Makeup artist Mally Roncal was unhappy to see Ginger sleeping in her eye makeup. Pic credit: @ginger_zee/Instagram

Another critic told Ginger, “Ommgggggg ginnggeeerrrrrrr i get it I totally get it buuuuuuut , sleeping with makeup on, is so bad for our skin and eyes, much.”

“I know I know… it’s like twice a month is that ok? 🙌😂,” Ginger replied.

Ginger came under fire for sleeping in her eye makeup. Pic credit: @ginger_zee/Instagram

Ginger’s fellow NBC colleague, Rhiannon Ally, wrote, “The hashtag! #lookawaydermatologists also ophthalmologists!! 😂 thank you for your honesty!! 😍”

Ginger replied, “Hahaha yes I considered adding them. These lights have blinded me more than my eyeliner I assure you 😂.”

Ginger’s gig at Good Morning America means she starts her day at 3:45 a.m.

Saving time is important to Ginger, especially because she wakes up so early for her job at Good Morning America. In an Instagram post dated August 1, Ginger revealed that she starts her day at 3:45 a.m. — no wonder she likes to save time by leaving her eye makeup on!

The Chief Climate Correspondent for ABC News shared that she rises at such an early hour because her show debuts at 7 a.m. every morning.

Ginger has to make time for her hair, makeup, and wardrobe team to get her camera ready. Although she pre-records most of her forecasting the night before, Ginger has to be ready in full hair and makeup by 6:15 a.m. to start her day, so every minute counts.

Good Morning America airs at 7/6c on ABC.