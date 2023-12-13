Ginger Zee’s absence on GMA explained as the meteorologist is replaced during her main weather segment

While Ginger Zee was away on assignment, she was replaced by a fill-in meteorologist, and it had Good Morning America viewers wondering about her whereabouts.

The ABC News Chief Meteorologist and Climate Correspondent is currently in Canada working on a special story.

This means that in the meantime, the bubbly morning personality won’t be delivering her usual forecasts on Good Morning America.

Ginger’s morning segment was temporarily taken over by a fellow female meteorologist, Somara Theodore, after GMA host Robin Roberts introduced the first weather segment of the morning.

Following Robin’s brief introduction, she told GMA viewers, “Let’s go to Somara Theodore, who’s in for Ginger.”

Ginger’s colleague, Somara, joined ABC News as a meteorologist earlier this year and usually covers the weekend weather segments, has filled in for Ginger before, so she was comfortable taking over the AM slot.

Ginger Zee is mixing business with pleasure during a GMA trip to Canada

Ginger gave her fans and followers on Instagram a heads-up that she would be out of town.

Last week, the 42-year-old California native revealed that she was traveling on assignment in Canada’s Northwest Territories in Yellowknife.

Once she arrived at her destination at The Explorer Hotel, Ginger posted a photo of the snow-covered trees and included the temperature, which was a frosty -7°F.

Greeting her fans from the blustery cold, Ginger captioned the upload, “Good morning from Canada’s Northwest Territories! Have a safe and warm day 🥶.”

Ahead of her trip to Canada, Ginger also shared a fun post with her followers, announcing her time away and showing off a manicure inspired by the Northern Lights.

“I’ll be on assignment next week to bring you a special story from Canada and we are hoping to see the northern lights!” Ginger captioned the video. “So, I’m willing them to us with my nail art🙌😂.”

Ginger is sharing highlights from her trip with Good Morning America viewers

Luckily for her, Ginger’s manifestation worked, and she was able to see the Northern Lights.

While braving the sub-freezing temperatures, Ginger was able to experience the aurora borealis and shared some pics in a recent IG post.

Ginger posed alongside some of her co-workers in the snow and shared stunning images of the gorgeous green night sky.

“Queen Aurora DELIVERED!” Ginger wrote in the accompanying caption.

“Can’t wait to share it all with you soon on @goodmorningamerica — all photos by @samwnek 🙌,” Ginger continued, adding the hashtags #auroraborealis, #northernlights, and #auroravillage and tagging @auroravillageca.

GMA viewers can expect to see Ginger gracing their television screens again next week once she returns to New York and is back at it, delivering the forecast to her adoring fans.