Ginger Zee shares the TV moment that has the GMA meteorologist ‘shook’

Good Morning America meteorologist Ginger Zee was shocked to see her name on a popular game show.

Although Ginger is accustomed to seeing herself on TV daily, she wasn’t prepared to see her name pop up during a recent episode of Jeopardy!.

In fact, it was Ginger’s fans who noticed and shared the news with the ABC News chief climate correspondent.

As it turns out, Ginger’s name was the answer to one of the clues in the category “Famous Gingers.”

The clue read, “Ginger Zee is a meteorologist for this ABC a.m. show.”

That show, of course, is Good Morning America, where Ginger serves as the Chief Meteorologist.

Ginger first shared a screenshot from a fan in her Instagram Story, who snapped a photo of their TV screen when they noticed she was mentioned in one of the clues.

Ginger was admittedly “shook” to find out she was included in a recent episode of Jeopardy! Pic credit: @ginger_zee/Instagram

In the caption, Ginger noted her name was included in the “Famous Gingers” category and admitted, “I am shook.”

The 42-year-old mom of two also shared some screenshots to her Instagram Feed, as shared by some of her fans and followers.

In the caption, Ginger wrote, “Thank you to all of you who shared the screen grab! Always honored to be a clue on @jeopardy 🙌🙌🙌,” adding the hashtags #jeopardy and #clue and tagging Good Morning America’s IG handle.

Ginger’s Instagram upload garnered over 8,800 likes, and hundreds of her followers headed to the comments to gush over her achievement.

Ginger’s fans dub her a ‘big deal’ for her Jeopardy! mention

“You know you’ve made it when you’re a clue on jeopardy,” one of Ginger’s fans penned.

Other Instagram users called Ginger a “big deal” for being mentioned in a clue on Jeopardy!

Ginger’s fans gushed over her name popping up on Jeopardy!. Pic credit: @ginger_zee/Instagram

Another one of Ginger’s fans commented with a goat emoji to imply that she’s the greatest of all time.

Ginger continues to share environmentally friendly tips

While Ginger and her fans expressed their excitement over her game show reference, the ABC television personality has been educating her Instagram followers about eco-friendly practices.

With the upcoming holidays, Ginger shared a way to get a Christmas tree for a good price that will also help the environment.

As Ginger explained, for just $10, you can purchase a permit at one of many participating forests and choose up to five trees to cut down just in time for Christmas.

Cutting down the trees will help thin the national forest, prevent wildfires, and protect endangered animal species.

To find out how to help the environment while experiencing a treasured tradition, visit recreation.gov for details, as Ginger mentioned in her caption.