Ginger Zee returns to GMA, teases career change after being stranded for 56 hours: ‘I’m here and so happy’

After several days stuck in paradise, Ginger Zee is happy to be back at work on Good Morning America.

As Monsters and Critics reported, the certified broadcast meteorologist has missed more time from work than usual in recent weeks.

Between some time off for Christmas, illness, and traveling for work, GMA viewers have been curious why Ginger has been MIA as of late.

Her latest absence was beyond her control, as she found herself stranded in St. Maarten with her husband, Ben Aaron, and their two young sons to celebrate her 43rd birthday.

Due to weather and mechanical issues impacting several flights, Ginger spent several more days in the Caribbean than she initially planned.

But, as promised, she returned to her meteorological duties this week, appearing at Times Square Studios in NYC to film her GMA weekday segment.

Ginger Zee returns to GMA after an unexpected series of flight delays

Ginger uploaded an Instagram clip of her return on Thursday, greeting GMA viewers and colleagues.

She joked with one of her co-workers on set, teasing that perhaps she could switch gears and start delivering the forecast for St. Maarten after spending so much time there recently.

“If you need help with the St. Maarten airport, I’m an expert at this point,” Ginger said, eliciting a laugh from the set.

She continued, “56 hours later, I am here and so happy. I’ve shed about 70 degrees, but that’s okay.”

As Ginger explained, she booked her trip to the Caribbean to escape the blustery cold temperatures in NYC this time of year, which historically tend to be the lowest.

Ginger teases becoming a meteorologist in the Caribbean

During her last day in St. Maarten, Ginger and her husband, Ben, recorded themselves inside their hotel room.

Ben updated Ginger’s followers, letting them know that, at the time, they couldn’t catch a flight back to New York.

In the caption, Ginger teased, “We are cancelled again … maybe SXM airport meteorologist now.”

SXM is the airport designator code for Princess Juliana International Airport, the main airport on the Caribbean island of St. Maarten.

Would Ginger really consider giving up her GMA gig to move to a tropical location instead? We doubt it.

Ginger has found success as ABC News’ Chief Meteorologist

Ginger reportedly earns $500,000 annually for her work at ABC News as their Chief Meteorologist/Chief Climate Correspondent.

In addition to her work as a meteorologist, the Michigan native is also an author with two best-selling books under her belt.

Ginger began her job at GMA in 2011 and celebrated her 10-year anniversary in 2021. She quickly climbed the ladder at ABC, too.

After two years on the job, Ginger was promoted to her current position — chief meteorologist — and soon became the weather editor for ABC News, where she has become a beloved addition to the GMA morning crew.