Ginger Zee promises fans her absence from GMA will ‘be worth it’ — Here’s why she’s MIA

Good Morning America’s beloved meteorologist, Ginger Zee, has been absent from her morning TV duties as of late.

The 43-year-old television personality has been busy working behind the scenes in preparation for some upcoming segments on GMA.

Amid her recent leave from work, Ginger explained that her missed time was for a good cause and teased what she’ll be sharing on-air next month.

Taking to her Instagram feed this week, Ginger posted a photo of a desert, which she captioned, “Earth Month is going to be POWERful on ABC News.”

“So I’m out preparing for that a lot during the month of March,” Ginger added to the photo.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

In the caption of the post, the mom of two shared that she’s received quite a bit of feedback from concerned fans and followers asking whether she’s okay amid her GMA absence.

Ginger Zee addresses concerned fans who are worried about her GMA absence

“Getting some messages asking if I’m ok… I’m more than ok!” Ginger explained.

“Tons of stories happening for earth month so we are out on assignment a lot! Can’t wait to share all of these stories with you,” Ginger continued.

“As Chief Meteorologist & Chief Climate Correspondent, April is our superbowl time 🙌.”

Ginger’s post was received with thousands of likes from her followers, and more fans headed to the comments section to applaud her efforts and ask some more questions.

One of Ginger’s followers, @darlenepcarter88, commented, “Because we miss you!”

Ginger tells a fan her recent absences at GMA will ‘be worth it’

In response, Ginger added that her temporary time away from television would prove its worth once her recorded segments make it to the air.

Pic credit: @ginger_zee/Instagram

“I miss everyone too!” Ginger replied. “But I promise these stories will be worth it.”

April is Earth Month, one that Ginger takes very seriously, given that she’s the Chief Meteorologist and Chief Climate Correspondent for ABC News in addition to being a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist for the network.

Ginger teased upcoming absences ahead of Earth Month

Ahead of her absence on GMA, Ginger teased that she would be missing in some tweets shared on X (formerly Twitter).

On February 29, Ginger wrote that she was “off the grid” at the time, adding, “Can’t wait to share soon…”

Pic credit: @Ginger_Zee/X

When one of her followers expressed that they would miss her appearance on GMA and wished her back soon, Ginger explained that she would be returning soon but, in the meantime, would be working on some stories related to Earth Month.

“Earth month coming up so I’ve got some huge stories to bring you soon,” Ginger shared.