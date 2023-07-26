Ginger Zee poses barefoot on her countertop to admit ‘I’m the problem’

America’s favorite meteorologist Ginger Zee made quite the statement in her kitchen to send a message to her fans.

The 42-year-old Good Morning America personality is passionate about protecting the environment and found a fun and effective way to get her fans on board with her efforts.

Ginger recorded a TikTok this week as she gallivanted around her home to inform her fans about the effects of greenhouse gas emissions.

The brunette beauty began the lighthearted video in her kitchen, where she hopped onto her countertop island and waved to the camera as she lipsynced to the song Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift, mouthing, “It’s me, hi, I’m the problem, it’s me.”

Ginger wore tight jeans and a green tank top in the recording and went barefoot as she crossed her legs and leaned back on the countertop.

She continued to film from different areas of her home, including her dining room and living room, where she pretended to serve guests from a silver platter and sip from a copper mug on her sofa.

Ginger then stood in front of her staircase to admit, “Yeah, I’m part of the problem.”

Ginger Zee takes a stand against greenhouse gas emissions

Ginger went on to explain that affluent neighborhoods like her own can produce up to 15 times the emissions as opposed to nearby neighborhoods.

The popular daytime TV personality told her followers that easy changes such as adjusting a home’s thermostat, changing transportation options, and investing in renewables can make a positive impact.

Ginger reiterated her message in her caption, which read, “It’s me, hi, I’m the problem it’s me … but I still have the responsibility to reduce my greenhouse gas emissions right at home. What simple strategies do you use to reduce your carbon footprint? ♻️”

In the comments section of the TikTok, Ginger received plenty of love from her adoring fans, who were impressed with her environmental endeavors as well as her beauty.

Ginger’s loyal followers were impressed by her efforts and her beauty

“I still think you’re gorgeous,” wrote one of Ginger’s admirers. “Great personality.”

Other fans showed up to tell Ginger how beautiful she is, and another encouraged her to “Keep up the great work.”

Ginger’s TikTok resonated with her 12,900 followers. Pic credit: @gingerzee/TikTok

Ginger is passionate about saving the environment

Ginger has parlayed her passion for the environment into a three-part series of children’s books titled Chasing Helicity. The books are targeted at 8 to 12-year-olds, but as Ginger explains, they’re not just for kids, they’re also “perfect for anyone who likes adventure and science.”

“My job goes beyond a passion for the atmosphere and into compassion for the human side of these storms,” Ginger says. “My goals include being a role model and encouraging young people to become scientists like me so I wrote a STEM trilogy called Chasing Helicity.”

In addition to her books and sharing information about saving the environment on social media, Ginger also engaged in a fashion challenge to address overconsumption in the fashion industry.

The mom of two vowed not to wear or buy any new clothes for a year, instead recycling outfits by buying secondhand or re-wearing them.

In a post dated June 1, 2023, Ginger snapped a photo of herself wearing the same yellow suit, one year apart.

“Fast fashion has choked us with trash,” Ginger wrote in her caption. “Free shipping and returns have created an incredible amount of added emissions.”

Ginger took her efforts one step further when she wore a see-through top and black pants with matching accessories that weren’t just easy on the eyes but also easy on the environment.

She sported an ensemble crafted from thrifted scraps, extra sail line, and soda tabs, calling her look “sustainable trashion.”

Good Morning America airs weekdays at 7/6c on ABC.