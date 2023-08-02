Ginger Zee is hotter than record summer temps as she flaunts toned legs in shorts and heels

While summer temperatures remain elevated, Good Morning America chief meteorologist Ginger Zee has been sending temperatures soaring on her own.

Ginger’s latest GMA appearance proved that the weather may be hot, but her fans think she’s even hotter.

Ginger has become not only a respected meteorologist, but she’s also become a fashionista.

The 42-year-old environmentalist is a sustainable fashion enthusiast who often recycles her outfits or buys them second-hand.

And although Ginger’s ensembles aren’t the latest pieces off the runway, she still knows how to rock sophisticated on-air attire.

Ginger recorded her August 2 segment looking fierce in a chic white blazer, a white bodysuit, gray pleated shorts, and black heels.

Ginger uploaded Wednesday’s segment to her Instagram feed, looking casual yet classy in her getup.

The mental health advocate sported a high half-up ponytail as she delivered the weather to her viewers.

The upbeat TV personality added a pair of dangly earrings to add some pizzazz to her look as she explained how temperatures are rising across the nation.

While many of Ginger’s Instagram followers were focused on the weather news she was reporting, some couldn’t help but focus instead on her fashionable garb and her incredible figure.

Ginger Zee’s admirers think she’s hotter than the summer temperatures

One of Ginger’s admirers headed to the comments to write, “Speaking of heat, your outfit is HOT today! Thank you for all your hard work keeping us informed!”

“LOVE, LOVE, LOVE your outfit,” wrote another fan, adding, “You are DEFINITELY HOTTER than the July temps!!”

Ginger’s fans were impressed with her outfit choice on Wednesday morning. Pic credit: @ginger_zee/Instagram

One Instagram user called Ginger’s outfit “fire,” with another commenting that it was a “Great look.”

“Gotta say that outfit looks amazing Ginger,” gushed another follower. “Only you can put that together like you do and rock it. You’re the best.”

Ginger participates in the #NoNewClothes Challenge

As mentioned, Ginger either swaps, borrows, rents, mends, or upcycles her clothing and challenged her fans and followers to do the same.

In an Instagram post dated June 2023, Ginger urged her followers to take the “No New Clothes 90-Day Challenge.”

From June 1 through September 1, Remake is challenging others not to purchase any new clothes. The company says on its website that choosing to do so will “reduce your carbon footprint, build healthy psychological habits, limit the waste you send to landfill, and keep your hard-earned dollars from companies that don’t provide their garment workers living wages or safe working conditions.”

At the time of her Instagram post, Ginger had already adhered to the challenge for one year, and it appears she’s still going strong in her efforts to save the planet.

Good Morning America airs at 7/6c on ABC.