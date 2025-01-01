Ginger Zee goes incognito, fools GMA fan with unrecognizable appearance

Ginger Zee threw one of her fans for a loop over the holidays.

The Good Morning America meteorologist has been enjoying some time off work to enjoy the holidays and spend time with her family.

Ginger usually shares much of her personal life with her millions of Instagram fans and followers.

However, she decided to take a hiatus from social media during her time off to focus on family.

Ginger uploaded a video collage from her Florida vacation, sharing it on Instagram.

Her vacation activities included a trip to the beach, a hockey game, some fine dining, games with her kids, relaxing poolside, a swamp airboat ride, and a trip to an indoor trampoline park.

“Took some time off social media/forecasting to do this (video)… but now I’m reading in & it appears we got in the warmth just in time to get slapped next week w/some serious chill. Maybe I need to petition for a Bay Area story?🤪,” Ginger captioned the Reel.

“See you Thursday on @goodmorningamerica and HAPPY ALMOST 2025!” she added.

In the comments section of her post, many of Ginger’s fans wished her a Happy New Year and admired the video montage, encouraging her to continue enjoying time with her family and away from work.

Ginger is unrecognizable as the GMA star goes makeup-free

One of the comments came from a GMA fan who revealed they spotted Ginger at a restaurant during her break.

However, the fan didn’t recognize Ginger right away because the ABC News Chief Climate Correspondent went incognito for her night out.

“Hi Ginger! You were sitting next to us at the restaurant last night but didn’t realize it was you until you got up! Enjoy FLL!” the fan wrote.

As Ginger explained in her reply, she had gone makeup-free for dinner, making her unrecognizable while she dined. And, admittedly, Ginger loved going incognito.

“@kellisc haven’t worn makeup in ten days – never felt better 😂,” Ginger responded.

“Hello back and sorry we didn’t catch each other. Enjoy the beach 🙌,” she added.

Ginger has a grueling work schedule

Typically, Ginger’s fans are used to seeing the GMA personality in full hair and makeup dressed up for her early morning segments, so it makes sense that her au naturel look caught her fan off guard.

As the 43-year-old shared, when she’s not enjoying the warm Florida weather, her mornings in New York City start before the sun rises.

Ginger wakes at 3:45 a.m. to begin her morning so that she’s ready for filming.

After her hair and makeup routine is complete, she visits the wardrobe department and is ready to get to work by 6:15 a.m.

As Ginger put it, “People are done with their night, and I’m starting my day.”

Although her job requires a super early wakeup call, Ginger has admitted she’s not a fan of being such an early riser, so she likely enjoyed getting some much-needed rest during her time off.

Ginger denounces lack of sleep and overworking

As Monsters and Critics reported, the mom of two told her X followers that sleeping like a “normal human” is “critical.”

She noted that for the past 20 years, she’s been waking before 4:00 a.m., and it’s taken its toll on her.

Waking so early is “just not good for you no matter what time you go to bed,” Ginger told her fans.

In a recent Story post, she pleaded with her Instagram followers to stop “glamorizing” overworking, telling them that ” the absence of sleep, good diet, exercise, relaxation, and time with friends and family isn’t something to be applauded.”